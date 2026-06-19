A memorable, relaxing stay at Addo’s mountain top paradise

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A view from the free-standing bathtub in the Luxury Tent at Camp Figtree. Picture:

Tucked high in the mountains of Addo, where silence stretches across rolling valleys and citrus-lined roads hint at the region’s richness, Camp Figtree offers more than just a getaway — it delivers an experience.

This past weekend, my son and I set out on a journey that would take us far beyond a simple overnight stay, into a space defined by breathtaking views, heartfelt hospitality and a rare kind of tranquillity that lingers long after you leave.

On Saturday, we drove out to Addo, a 1½-hour journey from Kariega.

The drive alone was an amazing experience as there were so many hawkers selling oranges on the side of the road — a sign of what the region is known for.

When you eventually reach the sign directing you to Camp Figtree, you travel about 11km on a dirt road, climbing into the mountains.

Once we reached the lodge’s gate, we drove for about another kilometre before making our way to reception, where we were welcomed by the friendliest staff.

When one of the managers asked my son to repeat his name so he could pronounce it properly, it was a simple but genuine gesture. It really pulled at my heartstrings because instead of butchering Milani’s name, he wanted to make sure he got it right.

Luxury Tent one at Camp Figtree in Addo. Picture: (Nomazima Nkosi)

As we made our way to Luxury Tent one, our guide smiled, saying we were not quite ready for what we were about to see.

And truly, we were not.

The door opened to a breathtaking view of expansive mountains, exactly as described on the website.

Camp Figtree is indeed a mountain paradise.

The luxury suite, right on the edge of the mountain, features a lavish en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bath, private shower and toilet.

It also has a private balcony accessible from the lounge area, but the special feature is a shower with a door that opens right onto the balcony, bringing that extra touch of romance.

The tents do not have kettles, but guests can ask for a flask with hot water as a coffee and tea station is available in the room.

The staff also place a flask outside your door at about 6.30am each day.

Because it was a rainy Saturday, as soon as I unpacked, I climbed into my warm bed and enjoyed a cup of coffee while looking down across the cloudy valley.

I relished the quiet and serenity of the place — the only sound you could hear was the chirping of birds.

A view of the valley from the Dusk & Dawn restaurant outside seating area. Picture: (Nomazima Nkosi)

I had expected it to be chilly, but my body took some time to adjust to just how cold it actually was.

But there are heaters in the rooms when you need them.

At dinner time we made our way to Dusk & Dawn, the lodge’s restaurant.

For starters, I decided on the mixed vegetable soup while my son had East Coast mussels with spicy white wine sauce topped with coconut flakes.

My soup was absolutely moreish, and I will admit to sneaking some of his mussels, which were equally delicious.

For our mains, I had the venison fillet served with dukkah-spiced butternut mash, baby vegetables and merlot jus.

Milani, or “Freshy” as I call him, had the juicy beef burger with fries.

As it was already quite dark out, we decided to take our desserts back to the room.

The staff had gone all out in preparing our room for the evening — hot water bottles tucked into our beds created the cosiest atmosphere.

The gas heater had also been turned on, making the room much warmer than when we left for the restaurant.

When I woke up, Freshy was already awake and had brought in the flask left at the door by the thoughtful staff.

By the time we sat down with our coffee, the sun was already out, promising a much warmer day.

A hearty breakfast back at the restaurant was the perfect end to our stay before we hopped into the car to head back to Kariega, feeling relaxed and ready to take on the week ahead.

The experiences and activities one can enjoy in the area include game drives, the Addo Zipline and a safari with giraffes.

Our stay may have been short, but the quiet and opportunity to slow down was definitely the reset I needed.

We will definitely be back.

This trip was sponsored by Camp Figtree.

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