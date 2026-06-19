GARDEN ROUTE | Plettenberg Bay to host celebration of all-things ocean

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anticipation is growing along the Garden Route for the fifth annual Plett Ocean Festival supported by Tavcor Motor Group — and the event just got even more exciting.

Festival director Cindy Wilson-Trollip (and acting Plett Tourism CEO of ) said there was an extra surprise this year as the trailblazing crew members of the Alexforbes Angel Wings yacht would be filling the closing slot at the highly anticipated symposium component of the fest, scheduled from July 10 to 12.

Locals flock to the festival with an insatiable curiosity of all-things ocean, while visitors are cottoning on this is a good time to visit Plett and attend the Plett Ocean Festival with a host of talks and happenings lined up for this week of the winter.

The festival runs from July 3 until July 12, and the Plett Marine Science Symposium takes place for three days at the Beacon Island Resort Hotel.

Fresh off their monumental, first-place handicap victory in the gruelling 3,300-nautical mile Cape2Rio transatlantic crossing, members of the Alexforbes Angel Wings team will transition from the open ocean to the symposium stage.

They will unpack the grit, tactical precision, and raw seamanship required to conquer one of the Southern Hemisphere’s most demanding blue-water races.

Zandile Ndhlovu, better known as 'Zandi the Mermaid', is a South African ocean conservationist, freediving instructor, storyteller and social activist (SUPPLIED)

The extraordinary journey of the Alexforbes Angel Wings crew encapsulates the very spirit of human endurance and environmental connection.

Representing the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) Sailing Academy, this inspiring youth team — comprising talented sailors from the Cape Flats — defied all odds when a severe mid-Atlantic steering and rigging setback shattered their yacht’s boom.

Rather than retiring, the crew made the bold decision to push forward, racing without a boom or a spinnaker sail.

In a phenomenal display of maritime skill, they not only maintained their pace but actually extended their 25-hour lead to claim a historic victory.

Wilson-Trollip said those attending the Plett Ocean Fest will hear firsthand from the visionary skipper, Sibusiso Sizatu, alongside key crew members Philasande Gwala and Yonela Temela, whose triumph stands as a powerful testament to determination, teamwork and a profound respect for the sea.

“Alongside the marine scientists and researchers who bring the ocean and its creatures to life through their work and stories, we are thrilled to close the symposium with Sibu, Philasande and Yonela, whose extraordinary adventure reminds us that anything is possible,” Wilson-Trollip said.

“A fitting end to three extraordinary days of fascination and awe at all things ocean.”

The beauty of the Plett ocean seen from the Robberg hike (MARK TAYLOR)

Once again, the now-famous Zandile Ndhlovu returns as master of ceremonies at the symposium which bridges the gap between science and grassroots community storytelling.

Ndhlovu, better known as “Zandi the Mermaid” or “The Black Mermaid,” is a South African ocean conservationist, freediving instructor, storyteller and social activist.

She is widely recognised as SA’s first black female freediving instructor and has become an international advocate for ocean access, conservation and diversity in marine spaces.

There is a jam-packed three days of talks to choose from.

Among the presentations is “South Africa’s Hidden Predators: Heavy Metal Pollution Across Land and Sea” by Dr Catherine Hauw of Wits University.

“Sharks: Stewardship and Solutions” explores a multidisciplinary approach to shark conservation and will be presented by Dr Sara Andreotti.

Well-known Garden Route conservationist Mark Dixon will talk about the important Strandloper Project.

Dr Gwenith Penry will share her vast knowledge of whales and sharks.

Kathleen Peard and Bronwen Currie, of the Keurbooms Estuary Research Foundation, will talk about the reproductive patterns of seahorses in the Keurbooms estuary.

Photographer Albert du Toit will present a “a macro world” featuring the small creatures and fish of the ocean.

Learn about the elusive Cape clawless otter and tracking them along the coast with Lauren Moriarty. And there’s lot more.

In addition to these three days, there is a lineup of activities taking place all week.

Choose from kayaking safaris, whale and dolphin watching, a trip to find pelagic birds, sand-sculpting, guided shore walks, marine safaris and more.

Take your pick and book by checking out the full programme at www.plettoceanfestival.co.za.

Ticket sales for the Plett Ocean Festival and the Marine Science Symposium opened the first week of June, so best to get online soon.

Wilson-Trollip said the Plett community’s dedication to the deep blue did not start yesterday.

“Over the years, this collective passion has earned our small coastal town some of the highest environmental honours on the planet.

“As we mark five years of the festival, there are five prestigious global accolades that prove Plett is a world-class champion of the ocean.”

In 2023, Plettenberg Bay was officially designated as a Whale Heritage Site by the World Cetacean Alliance, becoming one of only 10 fully accredited Whale Heritage Areas worldwide.

This status, bestowed by the World Cetacean Alliance, recognises destinations that celebrate, respect and protect their marine mammals and culture.

First designated a Hope Spot by international marine conservation organisation Mission Blue in 2014, Plettenberg Bay’s coastline was redesignated in 2025 by renowned oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earle, affectionately known as “Her Royal Deepness”.

Hope Spots are special places identified as critical to the health of the ocean and the protection of marine biodiversity.

Nestled between the Robberg and Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Areas, Plett’s coastline is recognised globally as an ecological treasure and a beacon of hope for ocean conservation.

For more than a decade, Plett has been a finalist in the World Travel Awards as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination and has even been nominated as Top Global Beach Destination.

“Our beaches are exquisite, but it’s more than a pretty surface … it’s part of our culture, it’s a natural asset that attracts thousands to our shores and deserves to be protected and maintained,” Wilson-Trollip said.

Walk down the Plett shoreline and you will see an abundance of flags flying high as Plett is proud to have five Blue Flag beaches, two Blue Flag Boats and a Green Coast status.

The Plett Ocean Festival itself has earned international recognition.

In 2024, the event received a prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) Responsible Tourism Award in the “One to Watch” category.

The accolade recognises tourism initiatives that actively improve places for both residents and visitors while bridging the gap between local communities and environmental science.

“The award reflects the very spirit of this festival,” Wilson-Trollip said.

“Through initiatives such as the Marine Science Symposium and community-led collaborations, the festival doesn’t just talk about the ocean — it drives real-world change.”

Here at the Plett Ocean Festival and symposium, science does not sit behind closed academic doors.

It becomes part of a broad public conversation.

This year, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Tenikwa Wildlife Rehabilitation and Awareness Centre.

The following ticket options are available: Buy a ticket for selected sessions for R300 per session.

Buy a ticket for Day One, Day Two or Day Three for R600 per day.

Buy a Three-Day pass for R1,500.

And if you are coming from out of town, look on the Plett Tourism website for specials on accommodation this week.

Stop press: The surf is still up.

Running concurrent with the symposium on the sporting lineup of the festival, the iconic Wedge Classic bodyboarding competition is transforming this year into the Plett Winter Surf Fest, due to significant structural changes to the shoreline caused by recent winter storms.

While Wedge Beach will take some time to recover, our local Plett Board Riders’ Association has considered the options and come back with a surf fest for all board riders.

As the organisers put it: riding culture with a full week of surfing and bodyboarding action, beach lifestyle, community spirit and ocean stoke from July 8 to 12. See online at Plett Tourism for more details.