Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

This Weekend at The Tank Room: Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection

This weekend, we’re shining the spotlight on the acclaimed Vineyard Selection range from Kleine Zalze Wine Estate, one of Stellenbosch’s most respected names in winemaking.

Crafted from carefully selected vineyard sites, these wines are a celebration of terroir, varietal expression, and the meticulous attention to detail that has become synonymous with the Kleine Zalze name.

The Vineyard Selection range showcases the estate’s commitment to producing wines of purity, balance, and character. From vibrant whites to elegant, structured reds, each bottle reflects the unique qualities of the vineyards from which it originates, making this a tasting that promises both discovery and delight.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Vineyard Selection Chenin Blanc 2025

• Vineyard Selection Chardonnay 2024

• Vineyard Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Vineyard Selection Grenache 2022

• Vineyard Selection Syrah 2022

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Win with Kleine Zalze!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon.

Friday 19th June: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday 20th June: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Discover why Kleine Zalze continues to be a benchmark for Stellenbosch excellence, one carefully crafted vineyard selection at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 17 June to 21 June 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.