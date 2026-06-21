Here’s what’s happening at this year’s Knysna Oyster Festival

The Knysna Oyster Festival has long outgrown its shellfish origins. What began in 1983 as a small winter tourism initiative has evolved into a 10-day celebration of food, sport, adventure and family fun. It still draws plenty of oyster lovers each year, but the festival now feels just as much about the town itself — the scenery, the people and all the experiences that keep visitors coming back.
1. It’s about much more than oysters
• This year’s festival runs from 3–12 July. knysnaoysterfestival.co.za
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