Here’s what’s happening at this year’s Knysna Oyster Festival

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The Knysna Quays Waterfront and lagoon provide the backdrop to one of the Garden Route's biggest winter festivals.

The Knysna Oyster Festival has long outgrown its shellfish origins. What began in 1983 as a small winter tourism initiative has evolved into a 10-day celebration of food, sport, adventure and family fun. It still draws plenty of oyster lovers each year, but the festival now feels just as much about the town itself — the scenery, the people and all the experiences that keep visitors coming back.

1. It’s about much more than oysters

A gourmet oyster creation showcases the festival's enduring love affair with its signature delicacy. (Supplied)

• This year’s festival runs from 3–12 July. knysnaoysterfestival.co.za