LifestylePREMIUM

Here’s what’s happening at this year’s Knysna Oyster Festival

Oysters and bubbly headline the Knysna Oyster Festival — but that’s just the beginning

Modiegi Mashamaite

Modiegi Mashamaite

Journalist

The Knysna Quays Waterfront and lagoon provide the backdrop to one of the Garden Route's biggest winter festivals. (Supplied)

The Knysna Oyster Festival has long outgrown its shellfish origins. What began in 1983 as a small winter tourism initiative has evolved into a 10-day celebration of food, sport, adventure and family fun. It still draws plenty of oyster lovers each year, but the festival now feels just as much about the town itself — the scenery, the people and all the experiences that keep visitors coming back.

1. It’s about much more than oysters

A gourmet oyster creation showcases the festival's enduring love affair with its signature delicacy. (Supplied)

This year’s festival runs from 3–12 July. knysnaoysterfestival.co.za

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

At least 30 deaths at DRC camp show Ebola could be spreading fast

4

LISTEN | Paul Mashatile backs fines for firms hiring undocumented workers

5

WEATHER GURU | Sundogs, sun pillars and halos, but no Englishman in the midday sun

Related Articles