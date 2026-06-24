Audi gives its A3 Sedan and Sportback range a refresh

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The updated A3 gets a raft of technology, convenience and safety upgrades.

Audi has updated its A3 Sedan and Sportback range with a series of technology, convenience and safety upgrades.

Inside, all models receive a revised cockpit layout featuring an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 12.8-inch MMI touchscreen integrated into a single curved display.

The refreshed interior also includes redesigned dashboard inlays, while selected models offer a choice of carbon fibre, Dinamica microfibre or Impressum black trim finishes. A redesigned centre console now features a driver-orientated mobile phone tray with 25W wireless charging.

An 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 12.8-inch MMI touchscreen are now integrated into a single curved display. (Audi)

Across the range, the steering wheel now incorporates a physical scroll wheel integrated into the multifunction controls. Buyers can choose between three designs, including two double-spoke versions on standard models and a three-spoke flat-top-and-bottom design reserved for S line and S derivatives.

The S3 and RS3 models have gained additional driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise assist plus, four wide-angle surround-view cameras offering a 360º view around the vehicle, park assist plus and pro, trained parking and reverse assist.

Updated Audi connect functionality allows owners to remotely check the vehicle’s location via the smartphone app, along with the status of the parking brake, lights, doors and windows. The myAudi app also provides an overview of mileage, fuel level, remaining range, tyre pressure, oil level and service intervals, while enabling remote locking, unlocking and control of the auxiliary heating system.

Local A3 models are available exclusively with a 1.5l 35 TFSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 110kW and 250Nm. (Audi)

Audi says it has also revised the audio system to improve bass response, volume balancing between sources and the playback quality of compressed audio. Virtual surround sound is also available, simulating different acoustic environments ranging from a concert hall to a recording studio.

While overseas markets offer the A3 with several powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid derivative, South African models are available exclusively with a 1.5l 35 TFSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm. This unit is paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The S3 uses a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 245kW and 420Nm, while the flagship RS3 retains Audi’s 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 294kW and 500Nm. Both models are fitted with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

The updated Audi A3 range is set to reach UK dealerships at the end of September. Local availability has not yet been confirmed.

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