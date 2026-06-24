Windvogel We Rise brings the vibe with youth empowerment event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Young talent on display during Windvogel We Rise's successful youth empowerment event on Saturday

Story audio is generated using AI

Music, dancing and laughter were the order of the day for northern areas residents as nonprofit organisation, Windvogel We Rise, brought young and old together to celebrate a youth empowerment event at the weekend.

From live performances to motivational speakers, along with food, the event ensured that the dozens of people who gathered at the Windvogel park along Stanford Road were all thoroughly entertained.

One of the organisers, Pastor Brad Oliver, said the event was aimed at inspiring, educating and connecting young people from diverse backgrounds in the Windvogel community.

“The event provided a platform for both young and old to engage in learning, leadership development, talent showcases and meaningful network opportunities,” he said.

Oliver said the event demonstrated the power of community collaboration and highlighted the importance of investing in the development of young people.

“We are looking forward to hosting future events that will continue to uplift and empower the youth of Windvogel,” he said.

The day featured a variety of performers and motivational speakers, who motivated young people to build confidence and encouraging them to become active contributors in their community.

The theme was Empowering Youth, Shaping The Future, with one of the highlights of the event being a performance by rapper Saan, along with an energetic showcase by the Dejavu Dance Group.

Windvogel We Rise chairperson Miriam Stembull said although the event had a slow start, attendance grew steadily throughout the day as more young people arrived to support the initiative.

She extended her gratitude to the community leaders who played an important role in planning the event.

“Without their support and dedication this day would not have been possible.

“We hope this is not the last event of its kind because we want to build on this success and make the next event even bigger and better.”

The NPO’s secretary, Renieca Brower, expressed her appreciation for the strong support shown by the youth of Windvogel.

“We are extremely grateful for the turnout and the enthusiasm shown by our young people,” Brower said.

“Special recognition must go to the crossing guards, ‘Walking Bus’, who assisted attendees in safely crossing Stanford Road to and from the event throughout the day.”

The guest speaker of the day was Christian Martin, who also presented a certificate to the family who lost a loved one during the 1990 Uprising in the northern areas.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald