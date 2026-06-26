IN THE GARDEN | Magic moments created with fragrant scents

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A planted perfumery at Glen Avon Farm garden near Somerset East in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

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Planting fragrance in the garden is one of the best ways to make the experience more memorable.

Often, we link the smell of something to a childhood memory or a special place. That’s because the same area that our brain employs to process the sense of smell controls memories and emotions too.

Sometimes the element of fragrance in the garden is overlooked or treated as a chance encounter in the garden layout with fragrant plants dotted about randomly.

Sweet-smelling plants attract pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. They make the garden look livelier with their movement as they flit about while helping the flowers complete their purpose in producing seeds and fruits.

Bees are drawn to sweet, floral and fruity scents. They are the most efficient pollinators for sweet-smelling flowers.

Butterflies are attracted to flowers with a flat landing pad which are heavily scented and have deep nectar tubes.

Nocturnal moths are highly attracted to white or pale flowers at dusk which have a strong scent.

In planning your garden, you could design it to appeal to those who are disabled and hearing and sight impaired.

Consider including fragrance zones in your garden where the lingering scent becomes a feature of the experience.

Can you think back to a visit to a show garden and recall an area which was memorable for its fragrance? Janine and Bruce Pitt’s garden, Mandalay, showcased in the Bedford Country Gardens in November, was noted for the perfume from star jasmine covering three bold arches.

A planted perfumery at Glen Avon Farm garden near Somerset East in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Janine said, in the latest edition of Home magazine, that the jasmine blooms in early summer when they enjoy it, especially in the evenings sitting outside.

If you are planning to include fragrant flowering or foliaged plants in the garden as a feature, consider a combination of plants that are fragrant at different times of the year.

Where is it best to plant them? Most scented plants need shelter and warmth where strong winds cannot carry away their perfume.

Fragrance zones are best placed near the house or sitting areas where their perfume can be enjoyed as you relax or share a meal in the garden.

Another option would be outside a study window.

When the weather and season permits you to throw open the doors and windows you are able to enjoy the waft of the scent drifting indoors.

Other strategic spots where the scent will be enjoyed is at entrances or along a pathway dedicated to being a perfumed walk.

In the garden, place plants with scented foliaged at a turning point in the path. When you brush against fragrant leaves as you walk by their scent is released.

Another idea is to grow sweet-smelling jasmine outside a loo window.

Or you could create a fragrant trail? It could lead to a secluded bench, a water feature or a special spot in the garden.

Conditions

Most fragrant plants produce their strongest scent where they can enjoy optimal conditions.

Sunlight, at least six hours of it, is needed during the day as the essential oils that produce scent release it in response to sunlight.

Some plants do prefer partial shade.

Different types of lavender provides scent which can be depended upon. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Soil that is generally the best for scented plants is well draining. The exception are Mediterranean herbs such as lavender, thyme and rosemary. These plants produce stronger scents when the soil they are growing in is fairly poor and rocky.

Choices

Trees

Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) is a large evergreen tree with massive, leathery green leaves with creamy white, highly scented blooms in summer. They prefer rich, loamy, well-draining soil with a slightly acidic pH. Add plenty of acidic compost on planting. They are not drought tolerant requiring regular watering. Keep the soil moist but not soggy. Apply a mulch topping to help retain moisture.

Cape Chestnut (Calodendrum capense) a medium to large tree produces masses of striking sweetly scented pink flowers in early summer,

Forest Elder (Nuxia floribunda)is covered in dense, lacy sprays of creamy white flowers that emit a lovely, sweet perfume during the autumn and winter months

September Bells (Rothmannia globosa) are a small to medium tree that produces creamy white bell-shaped blossoms with an incredibly pleasant sweet fragrance.

Honeysuckle tree (Turraea floribunda) has cascading spider-like white flowers that release a rich, sweet perfume that is very potent at night.

Flowers of the False Olive (Buddleja saligna) gives off a strong honey scent.

Orange, lemon, naartjie trees offer a refreshing citrussy scent. They may be planted in pots around the patio or along a perfume trail where ripe fruit is picked, adding to the sensory experience.

Shrubs and perennials

Roses prefer rich soil with organic matter added. Not all roses have a scent. Ask your nurseryman at Floradale Nurseries for the best choices.

Indigenous Jasmine (Jasminum multipartitum) Starry Wild Jasmine creeper.

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (Brunsfelsia pauciflora) has scented blooms of white, lilac and purple on the same shrub in spring but also flower in other seasons. Grow it in a lightly shaded spot. Makes a good container subject.

A favourite shrub is the heliotrope which produce bunches of small purply blue flowers.

A favourite shrub of the author's is the heliotrope which produces bunches of small purply-blue flowers. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Different types of lavender provide scent which we can depend upon.

Moonflower (Ipomoea alba) is a night-blooming morning glory which blooms when the moon is out.

Annuals that can be planted successfully from seed and provide lingering perfume throughout the season are: sweet peas which may be grown in bush form or to wind their way up a trellis, sweet alyssum (has a sweet honeylike fragrance), Nicotiana or tobacco plant releases a jasmine like perfume in the evening, stocks produce a spicy, clove like fragrance and are popular as a cut flower.

Sweet alyssum has a honeylike fragrance. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Don’t forget about sweet-smelling bulbs like freesias and hyacinths. Pot them up if you would like to move them around the garden or add them to the patio when they are at their best.

Scented pelargoniums’ foliage provides the interest here. They are drought-tolerant and sun-loving. Some can become untidy if not pruned regularly to maintain bushy healthy growth.

Wander around your nursery for inspiration.

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