Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: L’Avenir Wine Estate

This weekend, we invite you to discover the distinctive wines of L’Avenir Wine Estate, a Stellenbosch producer celebrated for its dedication to two of South Africa’s most iconic varietals: Chenin Blanc and Pinotage.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Brett Atkinson)

Nestled along the slopes of the Simonsberg, L’Avenir combines innovation with tradition, crafting wines that are elegant, expressive, and unmistakably South African.

Known for its meticulous vineyard selection and small-batch approach, L’Avenir creates wines that showcase both the richness of Stellenbosch terroir and the individuality of each vineyard block.From vibrant sparkling rosé to complex single-block expressions and refined reds, this tasting offers a fascinating journey through one of the Cape’s most acclaimed estates.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Pinotage Brut Rosé 2023

• Single Block Glenrosé 2026

• Chenin Blanc 2025

• Single Block Chenin Blanc 2022

• Pinotage 2022

• Stellenbosch Classic 2023

Win with L’Avenir!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of L’Avenir Chenin Blanc & Pinotage.

Friday 19th June: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday 20th June: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets available exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Raise a glass to the future while celebrating the best of South African wine heritage, only at The Tank Room

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection at The Tank Room

19 – 20 June 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed the acclaimed Vineyard Selection range from Kleine Zalze Wine Estate to The Tank Room. As one of Stellenbosch’s most respected names in winemaking, Kleine Zalze has built its reputation on meticulous vineyard management, precision winemaking, and an unwavering commitment to quality. The Vineyard Selection range is a celebration of terroir, varietal expression, and the unique character of carefully selected vineyard sites, offering wines of purity, balance, and distinction.

Thirty Two guests joined us to explore six exceptional wines, each showcasing the diversity and elegance that have become synonymous with the Kleine Zalze name. The tasting provided a journey through some of the finest vineyard parcels in Stellenbosch, highlighting both craftsmanship and sense of place in every glass.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

2 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Vineyard Selection Syrah 2022

• Vineyard Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2025

These standout wines demonstrated the remarkable versatility of the Vineyard Selection range, with the Syrah impressing through its depth, structure, and complexity, while the Sauvignon Blanc captivated guests with its freshness, purity, and vibrant fruit expression.

Here’s to discovering exceptional vineyard sites, sharing great conversations, and enjoying memorable evenings at The Tank Room.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 24 June to 28 June 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.