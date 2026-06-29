CONSUMER WATCH | X7 owner loses love for BMW after delay with failed turbo fix

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Experts in the trade will likely advise you to get rid of a mechanically complicated luxury car once the maintenance plan expires.

The Mokholo family had the misfortune of mechanical failure in their BMW X7 M50d “days after the Motorplan contract had expired.”

“Aware that it was about to end, a month prior we attempted to renew it with BMW, but we were told that due to the age of the vehicle (2019); they were unable to offer a comprehensive maintenance plan extension,” said Dudu Mokholo.

Instead, they were willing to offer an extended service plan, which she agreed to. A service plan does not offer the same level of coverage as a maintenance plan.

The X7 broke down and had to be towed to BMW Fourways, formerly Cedar Isle BMW, where the vehicle was purchased.

The cause was found to be turbocharger malfunction, with oil entering the engine, causing excessive smoke.

Throughout this entire ordeal, I have continued paying my monthly instalments faithfully — despite not having access to the vehicle I am paying for — while also making alternative transport arrangements at my own cost — Dudu Mokholo

While BMW South Africa and the dealership agreed to cover the cost of the parts for the repair, Mokholo would have to foot the bill for the labour.

“What followed has been an exhausting cycle of waiting, following up, escalating, and still receiving little to no clarity,” she said.

At one point she decided to copy the office of the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (Miosa) into correspondence, hoping this might apply pressure for a shorter turnaround.

“Before even lodging a formal complaint, BMW South Africa appears to have used that as a reason to stop engaging with me directly.”

The car was in the workshop for nearly two months. Last week she was informed the vehicle was ready — but Mokholo does not want it back, particularly after learning the vehicle had previous repairs that were not disclosed when she purchased it.

“What makes this even more frustrating is that throughout this entire ordeal, I have continued paying my monthly instalments faithfully — despite not having access to the vehicle I am paying for — while also making alternative transport arrangements at my own cost.”

“And beyond the financial inconvenience, there is a human cost too. My daughter, a mechanical engineer and lifelong BMW enthusiast, could not even attend her graduation in our beloved family vehicle as it had been sitting at the dealership.”

“Premium brands are not tested when everything goes right. They are tested when something goes wrong — and how they respond in that moment is the real brand experience.”

We first reached out to BMW South Africa for comment.

Communications manager Hailey Philander confirmed that the company extended goodwill to the customer for the turbocharger repair up to the value of R262,975.65.

Repairs could only commence once the engine and cylinder head were removed — the cost of which (R52,944.39) would not be covered.

The customer advised that they no longer wished to retain the vehicle and requested an evaluation with a view to selling it. Our used vehicle department is currently assisting with this process — Riaan Roux, BMW Fourways dealer principal

Following up with BMW Fourways dealer principal Riaan Roux said incorrect parts had caused the delay.

“The customer authorised the required work on April 29. Unfortunately certain parts were on back order and we only received them around May 19.”

“During reassembly, it was discovered that the supplied head gasket was incorrect, requiring a further parts order and resulting in additional delays. Once the correct parts were received, the repair was completed on June 10.”

“Following completion of the repairs, we contacted the customer to arrange collection of the vehicle. At that stage, the customer advised that they no longer wished to retain the vehicle and requested an evaluation with a view to selling it. Our used vehicle department is currently assisting with this process.”

We also asked Roux about the previous accident damage, which Mokholo discovered via an Autobid repair quote history report.

“The customer purchased [the] vehicle whist this dealership was still under previous ownership (Cedar Isle BMW). We (BMW Fourways) are not privy to any documentation whilst under previous ownership.”

Roux said the BMW Fourways is a completely different legal entity, and the previous company was liquidated.

He said after further investigation, there were no accident comments on the BMW system.

“The Autobid info sent to you by the customer has only become available over past few years, this info would not have been available to the dealer staff at the time.”

Roux believed the extent of the damage could not have been serious.

“No order-by-VIN (OBV) has been noted on the BMW system, this happens when body panels and suspension parts are replaced.”

Mokholo, who told us she had been driving various BMW models for the past 15 years, would be looking at other brands for her replacement vehicle.

“The customer wants to trade the X7 in with Land Rover and has requested us to ‘cover’ them at the same value we offered — and we agreed,” said Roux.

If you have a motoring consumer story to share, contact the author: brenwin@sundaytimes.co.za

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