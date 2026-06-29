The Herald Youth Month Supplement 2026

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Students and young creatives from across Nelson Mandela Bay have once again showcased their talent in this year’s edition of The Herald‘s Youth Month Art and Creative Writing Competition.

Inspired by the theme “By the Youth, For the Youth,” learners and university students submitted poetry, short stories, essays and artwork that explore the issues, aspirations and experiences shaping the lives of young people today.

Youth Month 2026 (Youth Month 2026)

The competition highlights the creativity, insight and diverse perspectives of the region’s youth, giving them a platform to share their voices with the wider community. A selection of the winning entries is featured in The Herald‘s 2026 Youth Month Supplement, available to browse in the PDF below.

We extend our sincere thanks to every learner and student who participated and congratulate this year’s winners on their outstanding contributions.

A sincere thank you to this year’s prize sponsor, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, for generously rewarding each winner with a shopping voucher.

The Herald Youth Month supplement

Winners gallery

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)

The Herald Youth Day supplement 2026 (supp)