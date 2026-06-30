Kurt Schoonraad brings ‘Funny Side Up’ to Gqeberha

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Comedian Kurt Schoonraad is performing at Centrestage at Baywest on July 3. Picture:

Comedy heavyweight Kurt Schoonraad is bringing his latest one-man show, Funny Side Up, to Centrestage at Baywest on July 3.

The laugh-out-loud production has already entertained audiences at major venues including the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town and Montecasino in Johannesburg.

Known for his sharp storytelling, unmistakable comedic style and uniquely South African humour, Schoonraad remains one of the most respected and beloved names in South African comedy.

Originally from Mitchell’s Plain, Schoonraad first became widely known through the hit television series Going Nowhere Slowly, even earning recognition in The New York Times.

Beyond performing, he also played a major role in pioneering the Cape Town Comedy Club at the V&A Waterfront, helping transform it into one of the world’s recognised comedy destinations.

In Funny Side Up, he tackles the absurdities of modern life with the warmth, wit and observational humour that have made him such a consistent audience favourite.

From navigating daily chaos to finding humour in everyday frustrations, the show offers audiences an evening of relatable stories, sharp insights and nonstop laughter.

In a statement, Centrestage at Baywest said it had quickly become recognised as the home of comedy in Gqeberha, having hosted the likes of Alfred Adriaan, Tollie Parton, Aaron and Lisa McIlroy, Timothy Kieswetter, Mel Die Storieverteller, Barry Hilton and Mark Banks.

“Comedy fans can also look forward this year to the likes of Marc Lottering, Stuart Taylor, Conrad Koch, Aletta Francina De Kock, Virgil Prins, Sami Hall, Lizz Meiring and Dalin Oliver, among others, appearing on the Centrestage stage,” it said.

Tickets cost R150 and are available through Quicket, Westway and on 083-2255-401.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, while a bar will be available at the venue. The show starts at 7.30pm.

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