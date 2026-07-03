Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Leeuwenkuil Family Vineyards

This weekend, we’re heading to the heart of the Swartland with the exceptional wines of Leeuwenkuil Family Vineyards.

Family-owned for generations, Leeuwenkuil has earned a reputation for producing authentic, terroir-driven wines that capture the bold character and natural beauty of one of South Africa’s most exciting wine regions.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Pre)

Renowned for their dryland vineyards and sustainable farming practices, Leeuwenkuil crafts wines that are vibrant, expressive, and full of personality.

From refreshing Chenin Blancs to elegant Syrah and rich reserve reds, this tasting is a celebration of Swartland’s distinctive style and winemaking heritage.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Chenin Blanc 2025

• Swartland Reserve Chenin Blanc 2025

• Cinsault Rosé 2026

• Shiraz 2024

• Swartland Reserve Red 2023

• Heritage Syrah 2022

Win with Leeuwenkuil!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Leeuwenkuil Swartland Reserve Red.

Friday 3rd July: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday 4th July: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Experience the unmistakable character of the Swartland, where passionate family winemaking and exceptional vineyards come together in every glass

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

L’Avenir Wine Estate at The Tank Room

26 – 27 June 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming L’Avenir Wine Estate to The Tank Room, a Stellenbosch producer celebrated for its dedication to two of South Africa’s most iconic varietals, Chenin Blanc and Pinotage.

Nestled on the slopes of the Simonsberg, L’Avenir combines innovation with tradition, crafting wines that are elegant, expressive, and unmistakably South African. With meticulous vineyard selection and a small-batch philosophy, each wine reflected the richness of Stellenbosch terroir and the individuality of its vineyard blocks, from vibrant sparkling rosé to complex single-block expressions and refined reds.

Sixteen guests joined us to explore six exceptional wines, enjoying a tasting that celebrated the versatility and character of L’Avenir’s portfolio. The afternoon offered a journey through crisp, expressive Chenin Blancs, elegant sparkling rosé, and beautifully structured Pinotage, showcasing the estate’s passion for producing wines that are both distinctly South African and internationally acclaimed.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Pinotage 2022

• Pinotage Brut Rosé 2023

• Single Block Glenrosé 2026

The Pinotage 2022 emerged as the clear favourite of the weekend, earning enthusiastic praise for its depth, balance, and expressive character. Closely behind, the Pinotage Brut Rosé and Single Block Glenrosé finished in a tie, demonstrating the remarkable versatility of L’Avenir’s winemaking and its mastery of both sparkling and still wines.

Here’s to celebrating South African classics, discovering new favourites, and sharing memorable moments at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 24 June to 28 June 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm.