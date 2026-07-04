GARDEN ROUTE | Trade the winter blues for loads of family fun in Knysna’s playground

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It’s all happening again at the festival hub of the Knysna Oyster Festival. Picture:

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It’s that time of the year again on the Garden Route when the annual Knysna Oyster Festival takes place, injecting millions of rand into the local economy while creating a festive atmosphere that helps banish the winter blues.

I’ve been in Knysna for 10 years and this fest is an annual tradition marking the dead of winter.

Going to events in the marquee at the festival hub is the only time I wear a beanie, my gloves and a coat.

Tens of thousands of people will descend on Knysna for the 43rd edition of the festival which runs from July 3 to July 12. They come from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and further afield to run, cycle, eat oysters and play.

Festival organisers don’t have recent statistics since the last official survey was done in 2015 showing that between 53,000 and 55,000 visitors came to Knysna during the 10 days.

The spend on accommodation, eating and drinking out, shopping and so on, resulted in a R92m cash injection into the town over the week.

According to NightsBridge, accommodation was up 7% in 2025 and organisers expect a good turnout despite the increase in the cost of fuel this year.

The theme this year is “A feast of family fun” and there are more than 100 activities on the programme, from outdoor adventures, to sport, food, markets, nature experiences and live entertainment across the greater Knysna area.

It is the high-profile sporting attractions, the running and cycling, that fill the town for at least two weekends, swelling its coffers.

But having said that, a look at the programme will show that there are activities every day, all day, to lure people out of their burrows.

The first weekend kicks off with the now famous Knysna Heads marathon and half-marathon taking place on Saturday (July 4). Then there are more runs on Sunday through forests.

The marathon events draw about 7,500 visitors and along with friends and family, there will be about 12,000 people coming to Knysna.

The Knysna Cycle Tour is the other flagship sporting event and attracts some 2,500 cyclists from across SA and their supporters.

They come to experience some of the country’s most scenic routes through forests and nature.

This year’s mountain bike event will take place on July 11, with riders able to choose between challenging 35km, 45km and 67km distances.

The cycling action continues on July 12 with the road races.

In its various incarnations over the years, the Knysna Oyster Festival has weathered all sorts of storms — the fires in 2017 and then Covid (it was virtual in 2020 and then a hybrid event in 2021), but it is still going strong.

Over the years, there have been sponsors which have come and gone.

Running and cycling are the two main sporting events of the Knysna Oyster Festival (SUPPLIED)

This year, OMODA and JAECOO — two vehicle brands owned by Chinese automotive giant Chery Automobile which represent urban stylish SUVs — are the naming sponsors.

The festival hub is once again at the Knysna sports field and it’s always a great place to visit during this week.

During the day, there is a play area for children, there are stalls supplying eats and drinks, and there is music.

There is just a great vibe and you can even watch the rugby on a big screen here.

What is absolutely staggering, though, is how the events have grown over the years, with the idea from the very beginning that the Oyster Festival should include small businesses in the greater Knysna area.

This year is a celebration of that, with more than 100 things to do during the week.

The official street opening ceremony takes place from 4.30 to 6pm on Thursday (2 July) and it’s a time for locals to get together and just hang out, really.

Memorial Square in Main Road will have live music, various stalls and a street parade.

The other popular events are the oyster tasting and shucking event on the evening of July 7.

This is when the town’s restaurants all go full out to dress the finest oyster and it’s always quite amazing what can be done to this little mollusc.

Then there is the oyster shucking (opening the shell with a special knife), when Knysna’s most experienced compete to see who can shuck the most in a given time, chasing the record of 38 in a minute. It’s nail-biting fun!

The Dessert War Fair takes place on Wednesday night (July 8), and this is a full-out battle between restaurants and eateries to see who can make the most delectable sweet offering.

Visitors taste and vote for the winner.

There are, in fact, so many things to do during this week that whatever is written here is a needle in a haystack.

There is a huge choice for children and adults every single day. Check it out at www.knysnaoysterfestival.co.za.

Because this fest falls over the school holidays, children hang out at the tent and play on the jumping castles, and attend other attractions laid on for them.

Well-known influencer Nikki du Toit samples some oysters (SUPPLIED)

There is a special daily programme for them at the local library where they are supplied with art materials, and it’s free. Space is limited so contact zmphekeleni@knysna.gov.za.

On Monday (July 6), the Candy Land Slime Fun activity at the festival hub lets youngsters make their own colourful slime and fluffy candy floss for R120 a person.

On Tuesday (July 7), creative kids can enjoy the Candle Making Workshop at the festival hub, where they can dip, decorate and design their own candles.

A strong theme this year is art. There will be Sip & Paint Workshops at Art Café on Queen, which is an art class including a 30x40 canvas, all materials and a glass of wine or beverage for R425 a person.

There will also be two workshops (July 7 and 9) at the hub. Contact artist Helena Gerber at artcafeonqueen@gmail.com.

Art lovers can browse a charming exhibition on Friday (July 3) and Saturday (July 4) from 10am to 4pm at 4 Circular Drive, Paradise.

Set in a beautiful garden, the exhibition showcases art and collectables, with visitors also invited to explore the Art House & Art Centre.

Also on Friday, there is an opportunity to paint on the pavement while enjoying the Knysna MG Classic Car Club exhibition.

On Sunday (July 5), there is an art in the park exhibition at the festival hub showcasing the work of Knysna artists.

The Creative Corner from July 5 to 12 is at the festival hub and will hold art and craft workshops daily from 10am until 5pm.

Then there all sorts of unusual niche events.

On July 3, there will be a Knysna model railway and hobbies fair at St George’s Anglican Church.

There’s padel for children and adults, and there are Pilates and stretch sessions at Loerie Park.

The FeedmeSlowly feast will take place in the forest (SUPPLIED)

On July 3, there is a locals’ night market at Loerie Park.

The Knysna Fine Wine Festival at the Simola Country Club is always popular.

Then there are various walks around the greater Knysna area throughout the week, with local guides like Mark Dixon, who will be showing people fossil footprints along Platbank.

The FeedmeSlowly feast in the Diepwalle forest near the King Edward big tree will be happening during the day on several dates — check the programme and book, or email hello@feedmegreen.co.za. It’s literally a culinary journey in an amazing setting

The Cansa 5km walk is on July 5. There is always a huge turnout for this.

There’s canoe polo next Friday (July 10).

The Harbour 2 Heads Lagoon Challenge takes place on July 12 and this is also an iconic event.

Adults can canoe 12km or 14km on the beautiful estuary, while there is a 4km route for those under 15. For more details, contact michael@jacobsproperties.co.za or pitch up at the Knysna Yacht Club before 9am.