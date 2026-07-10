BMW recalls nearly 11,000 cars in SA over starter-motor fault

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The locally built BMW X3 is included in the recall campaign.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) notifies consumers about a product recall by BMW South Africa involving BMW 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3 and X4 vehicles sold in South Africa from 2016 onwards.

The recall affects 10,961 vehicles equipped with the Pinion Starter.

According to the supplier, due to production-related factors, the affected vehicles may experience increased wear of the solenoid switch after a high number of start operations. As a result, the engine’s starting capability deteriorates.

Under certain circumstances, the engine may no longer be able to start. In addition, a short circuit in the solenoid switch cannot be ruled out, which may lead to local overheating at the starter. In such a case, smoke may be visible or noticeable while driving or when leaving the vehicle.

BMW recommends that the vehicle should not be left unattended after the engine has been started.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to refrain from using the remote engine start function via the My BMW App or the remote-control key until the repair has been completed.

Consumers are advised to visit their nearest BMW dealership to arrange for an inspection and repair. Any corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.

TimesLIVE