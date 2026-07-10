Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Perdeberg Wines

This weekend, discover the bold spirit and remarkable craftsmanship of Perdeberg Wines, a Paarl estate renowned for producing exceptional wines from dryland vineyards. Guided by a philosophy of resilience and innovation, Perdeberg creates wines that express the unique character of their vineyards while showcasing the richness of the Cape’s winemaking heritage.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

This carefully curated tasting highlights some of the estate’s most celebrated ranges, from elegant whites and fortified favourites to powerful reds that embody the strength and personality of Perdeberg’s dryland vineyards. Whether you’re discovering the estate for the first time or revisiting an old favourite, this is a tasting not to be missed.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend 2022

• Dry Land Courageous Barrel-Fermented Chenin Blanc 2025

• Dry Land Conqueror Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

• Dry Land Joseph’s Legacy 2024

• Dry Land Fortitude Fortified Chenin Blanc NV

• The Vineyard Collection Grenache Blanc 2025

Win with Perdeberg!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Perdeberg Dry Land Conqueror Cabernet Sauvignon.

Friday: 10 July | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 11 July | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Raise a glass to wines born from perseverance, passion, and the remarkable character of South Africa’s dryland vineyards.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Leeuwenkuil Family Vineyards at The Tank Room

3 - 4 July 2026

This past weekend, we journeyed to the heart of the Swartland with the exceptional wines of Leeuwenkuil Family Vineyards. Family-owned for generations, Leeuwenkuil has built a reputation for producing authentic, terroir-driven wines that capture the bold character and natural beauty of one of South Africa’s most exciting wine regions. Renowned for dryland vineyards and sustainable farming practices, the estate crafts vibrant, expressive wines that celebrate both the resilience of the land and the heritage of Swartland winemaking.

Eighteen guests joined us to discover six distinctive wines, exploring a portfolio that ranged from crisp, refreshing Chenin Blancs and elegant Cinsault Rosé to richly structured reds with depth and personality. The tasting highlighted the diversity of the Swartland, where minimal intervention and a strong sense of place allow every wine to tell its own story.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Three wines emerged as the clear favourites of the evening:

• Heritage Syrah 2022

• Cinsault Rosé 2026

• Swartland Reserve Chenin Blanc 2025

Leading the way by a comfortable margin, the Heritage Syrah impressed guests with its depth, elegance, and unmistakable Swartland character. The vibrant Cinsault Rosé and beautifully balanced Swartland Reserve Chenin Blanc followed closely behind, each showcasing the estate’s commitment to producing expressive wines with a true sense of place.

Here’s to discovering the character of the Swartland, sharing great conversations, and enjoying memorable evenings at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores Specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 8 July - 12 July 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours

Monday - Thursday 9am - 6:30am,

Friday 9am - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm, Sunday 9am - 1pm