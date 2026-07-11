Gqeberha has a new apartment hotel. Here’s what it’s like

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The Capital Boardwalk combines apartment-style living with hotel convenience in the heart of Gqeberha's Boardwalk precinct.

Gqeberha is a city that doesn’t try too hard to impress. The beaches are quieter, the pace is slower, and life seems to move more gently than in South Africa’s bigger metros.

So when I checked into the Capital Boardwalk, its newest hotel, I wasn’t looking for extravagance. I was curious to see what the experience would be like. What I found was a hotel that gets the simple things right.

WHY STAY HERE?

Situated inside the Boardwalk precinct in Summerstrand, the hotel places guests within walking distance of restaurants, shops, entertainment venues and the beachfront. Whether you’re travelling for business, a family getaway or a weekend escape, there’s very little need to get back into your car once you’ve checked in.

What makes the property different from a traditional hotel is its aparthotel concept. Alongside standard hotel rooms, there are apartments and penthouses fitted with kitchens, lounges and dining areas, making longer stays more comfortable.

But before I discovered any of that, it was the people who made the first impression.

The hotel is situated inside the Boardwalk precinct in Summerstrand. (Supplied)

CHECKING IN

On arrival, I was immediately greeted by a friendly staff member who offered to help with my luggage.

While my room was still being prepared, my bags were stored away and I was invited to relax on the couches in the reception area. Another staff member later accompanied me to my room and carried my luggage upstairs.

The atmosphere throughout the hotel feels warm and welcoming rather than overly formal. Staff seem happy to help.

THE HEART OF THE HOTEL

The restaurant is one of the most impressive spaces. By day, natural light streams through the floor-to-ceiling windows. By night, elegant pendant lights cast a warm glow. Plush chairs, modern finishes and touches of greenery soften the space, while music plays gently in the background.

What I loved most was the view. From inside the restaurant, guests look directly onto the pool deck, where loungers surround the water. The combination of the pool, landscaped surroundings and modern architecture made me want to linger over coffee.

Warm lighting, contemporary design and a lively atmosphere set the tone at The Capital Boardwalk's signature restaurant. (supplied)

THE ROOM

My standard room was modern, clean and thoughtfully designed with a king-sized bed dressed in crisp white linen and plush pillows. With a dark feature wall and warm wooden finishes, it felt both cosy and sophisticated.

There is plenty of storage space, including a wardrobe fitted with hangers, an iron and an ironing board. There is also a Smart TV with DStv and Netflix.

Looking out from my room, I could see the ocean in the distance. Even under cloudy skies, the view was beautiful.

The standard rooms at The Capital Boardwalk are thoughtfully equipped for both business and leisure travellers, blending comfort with contemporary style. (Supplied)

BREAKFAST AND A WALK TO THE BEACH

There were cereals, fresh fruit, pastries, yoghurt and a variety of hot breakfast options, all served buffet-style. I started with fruit and yoghurt before scrambled eggs, bacon and a croissant. Guests can also order omelettes directly from the chefs.

The restaurant staff regularly checked whether I needed another drink or anything else without being intrusive.

Despite the cloudy weather, Gqeberha's beachfront offered a peaceful and memorable start to the day. (Gugulethu Mashinini)

After breakfast, I walked to the beach. One of the advantages of staying at The Capital Boardwalk is how close everything is. I strolled through the mall before making my way towards the beachfront, which sits just across from the precinct.

The day was cloudy, but somehow it felt perfect. The beach was peaceful and uncrowded. Waves rolled steadily onto the shore while a cool breeze drifted in. For a moment, it was easy to forget that shops, restaurants and the hotel were only minutes away.

WHAT ELSE IT HAS

There is a gym, conference centre and bar, while the Boardwalk’s entertainment offerings sit right on the hotel’s doorstep. Families can spend time at the mall or nearby attractions, while business travellers have access to modern conferencing facilities and work-friendly spaces.

The hotel manages to cater to both business and leisure travellers without feeling like it is trying too hard to be either.

THE LASTING IMPRESSION

What stayed with me after checking out was the feeling of ease. The friendly staff, the relaxed atmosphere, the good coffee, the ocean views and the short walk to the beach combined to create a stay that felt effortless.

The feature pool forms part of The Capital Boardwalk's lifestyle offering, blending relaxation with modern luxury. (supplied)

Rates: Standard rooms start from about R1,900 per night, while apartment and penthouse options vary depending on the season and availability. For more, see thecapital.co.za/boardwalk

• Mashinini was a guest of The Capital Boardwalk.