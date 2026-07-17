Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Miles Mossop Wines

Join us this weekend as we welcome Miles Mossop Wines to The Tank Room for an exceptional tasting experience.

Founded by acclaimed winemaker Miles Mossop, this boutique Stellenbosch winery is celebrated for producing elegant, terroir-driven wines that reflect a passion for craftsmanship, balance, and individuality.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Prestons Liquor Store)

Every bottle showcases meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to expressing the unique character of the Cape’s finest vineyards.

This carefully curated tasting features a selection of the winery’s acclaimed wines, offering everything from vibrant, expressive whites to beautifully structured reds that highlight the signature style and excellence of Miles Mossop Wines.

On the tasting table:

• Miles Mossop Introduction Chenin Blanc

• Miles Mossop Chapters Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc

• Miles Mossop Chapters Stellenbosch Sauvignon Blanc

• Miles Mossop Chapters Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon

• Miles Mossop Introduction Red

• Miles Mossop Max Red Blend

Win with Miles Mossop Wines!

Enjoy the tasting and stand a chance to win a bottle of Miles Mossop Max Red Blend.

Friday 10th July: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday 11th July: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us for a memorable weekend of exceptional wines, great conversation, and the opportunity to discover the passion and craftsmanship behind one of South Africa’s most respected boutique wineries.

We look forward to raising a glass with you

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Perdeberg Wines at The Tank Room

10 – 11 July 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed the exceptional wines of Perdeberg Wines to The Tank Room, showcasing the bold spirit and remarkable craftsmanship of one of Paarl’s most respected producers. Renowned for producing outstanding wines from dryland vineyards, Perdeberg’s philosophy of resilience and innovation was evident in every glass. From elegant whites and a beautifully crafted fortified Chenin Blanc to powerful reds full of character, the tasting celebrated the richness of the Cape’s winemaking heritage and the distinctive personality of the estate’s vineyards.

Twenty Two guests joined us for an outstanding afternoon of wine, conversation, and discovery, exploring six carefully selected wines from Perdeberg’s acclaimed portfolio. The lineup highlighted the estate’s impressive versatility, with each wine expressing purity, balance, and a strong sense of place. It quickly became clear that this was one of our most highly rated tastings to date, with guests consistently awarding exceptional scores across almost the entire range.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

5 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend 2022

• Dry Land Conqueror Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

• Dry Land Fortitude Fortified Chenin Blanc NV

• Dry Land Courageous Barrel-Fermented Chenin Blanc 2025

• Dry Land Joseph’s Legacy 2024

Leading the way as the clear favourite was the Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend, a wine that captivated guests with its depth, balance, and complexity. Equally impressive was the remarkable overall performance of the tasting, with five of the six wines achieving scores of 4 and above. A testament to the exceptional quality, consistency, and craftsmanship that define the Perdeberg portfolio.

Here’s to discovering outstanding wines, celebrating remarkable craftsmanship, and sharing unforgettable moments at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores Specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 8 July - 12 July 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours

Monday - Thursday 9am - 6:30am,

Friday 9am - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm, Sunday 9am - 1pm