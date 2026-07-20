BOOK REVIEWS | From stolen identities to love and loss: Two worthy reads

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Alice Feeney's latest psychological masterpiece, My Husband's Wife, will leave you questioning everything you know about love, identity and revenge.

Alice Feeney's latest psychological masterpiece, My Husband's Wife, will leave you questioning everything you know about love, identity and revenge. (SUPPLIED)

My Husband’s Wife

By Alice Feeny

(Macmillan)

The opening sentences to Alice Feeney’s latest release My Husband’s Wife reads: “Everybody lies and everybody dies. Those are two of the only things you can be certain of in an uncertain world.”

Eden Fox has just moved to the seaside village of Hope Falls with her husband.

She’s out for a run before her art exhibition in the evening, but when she gets back to her house, named Spyglass, the key won’t fit in the door.

A woman who looks similar to her opens the door and then her husband appears and insists the stranger is his wife. The stranger says that she is Eden Fox.

When the local town cop arrives on the scene, he too says the woman inside the house is Eden Fox and he has no idea who the woman in running clothes is. Who is lying?

As Feeny pulls the reader deeper into a web of deception, absolutely nothing is certain.

She has masterfully created a story that will have your mind spinning trying to figure out what is going on. And you’ll be guessing till the very last pages.

Like any good psychological thriller, even at the end when all is revealed, there’s another twist you’ll never see coming! — Available from Exclusive Books

Norwegian writer and journalist Frode Grytten delivers a hauntingly beautiful tale of enduring love, memory, and a ferryman's final crossing in The Ferryman & His Wife (SUPPLIED)

The Ferryman & His Wife

By Frode Grytten

(Serpent’s Tail)

This story begins on the last day of ferryman Nils Vik’s life.

As we journey with him on his final voyage we get to learn about the many trips he has taken over the years through the Norwegian fjords as he picks up some deceased passengers.

One passenger, who Nils is looking most forward to seeing is his wife Marta, who passed away due to a stroke.

We learn how they met and fell in love. How they raised two daughters who grew up and left country life for the big city.

How exciting their marriage and love for each other was as a young couple.

But we are also shown the cracks in the relationship.

The ferryman was a vital asset in the rural community, connecting people to different towns and villages before bridges were built.

He came to the aid of many during natural disasters or medical emergencies.

The novella is only 166 pages, but is well-written and jam-packed with so much information.

It’s a poignant look at life, love and loss.

It reflects on hopes, dreams and how individual lives are impacted by a chance meeting or simply one fateful decision.

The Ferryman & His Wife is a beautiful read and truly a book to treasure. — Available from Jonathan Ball Publishers