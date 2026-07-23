Afrikaans comedy duo cooking up a ‘masterpiece’ for Bay fans

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Local comedian Virgil Prins is set to release his comedy special Prins Live and Recorded 2 on YouTube on Friday, 26 December.

Comedy fans can expect an evening of side-splitting laughter when Ouma Sarie, the stage persona of Moses Williams, joins Eastern Cape comedian Virgil Prins for Lag in Afrikaans at Centrestage at the Baywest Mall later this month.

The production marks Williams’ return to live theatre with his first solo tour in three years, after spending much of that time focusing on private bookings.

Having built a loyal following through performances in small theatres before expanding to larger venues and finding success on YouTube and television, Williams said the tour, which opens in Gqeberha on Friday, July 31, would draw humour from everyday life.

“People can expect a lot of laughter.

“The show is about life as we know it, getting older, the rising cost of living, fuel prices and all the everyday things we can relate to.

“I think people will see themselves in the stories and leave feeling lighter,” Williams said.

The show also marks the first collaboration between Williams and Prins, despite having followed each other on social media for some time and only beginning to speak regularly in recent months.

Williams said he had long admired Prins and was looking forward to finally sharing a stage with him.

Ouma Sarie is played by Moses Williams (Supplied)

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Virgil.

“I love his work and his work ethic, and I’m really excited to finally share a stage with him.

“We’ve been following each other online and talking over the last few months, so it’s special that our first meeting will be at this show,” he said.

Prins said he and Williams were united by a shared passion for delivering a memorable performance.

While their approaches to comedy differed, their contrasting styles would complement each other on stage.

“We are very different in how we approach comedy, but we will be looking to blend our styles and create a masterpiece.

“The important thing is that our spirits match.

“We carry the same positive energy, the same love and the same respect,” Prins said.

The performance will primarily be in Afrikaans but will also feature English, isiXhosa and other languages, reflecting the multilingual nature of Eastern Cape audiences.

Prins believes Afrikaans comedy continues to resonate because of the community’s deep connection to the language and its ability to tell uniquely South African, relatable stories.

“The Afrikaans community is a strong community. We love the language.

“We love the unique stories and the unique way in which you can express yourself in the language,” he said.

Tickets for the show cost R250 and are available through Webtickets. The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday, July 31, at Centrestage @ Baywest Mall.

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