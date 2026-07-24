ON THE GARDEN ROUTE| Long after the last oyster is shucked, the benefits linger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It was noticeably quieter in town after July 12 when the Knysna Oyster Festival wrapped up for this year’s 43rd edition and visitors went home, but long after the people have gone the boost to the economy will still be felt.

The happy sounds of people having fun, of children and music that wafts from the main festival during the week, starting on July 3, at the hub is gone, but for many residents the economic benefits linger long after the fest.

Charities benefit, accommodation establishments got a boost and locals had a simply good time.

It was school holidays and the Oyster Festival provides a free playground and funfair at the main festival hub along with other activities for children such as the free sessions at the local library which many parents are really grateful for.

Every event at the Oyster Festival, be it the cycling event or just a small stall selling food at the festival hub, has to nominate a local charity and donate a part of their turnover so important causes like that of animal welfare and hospice, for example, are grateful beneficiaries.

The sold-out Stella Artois Oyster Cooking and Shucking Competition again proved to be one of the festival’s highlights, showcasing local restaurants, wine estates and oyster shuckers.

It also raising R12,000 for the “Fur the love of animals” sterilisation project in partnership with CX Animals in Need and the Knysna Animal Welfare Society (KAWS).

Fierce competition to see who can shuck the most oysters in a minute (Mark Taylor)

This year, organisers say the Oyster fest delivered a strong economic boost for all businesses which translates into busy restaurants, some full accommodation establishments and buzzing shops.

The main festival hub was pumping this year and there were a selection of local shops offering everything from leather bags, to thrift bargains.

A survey done this year, with 80% of respondents being accommodation establishments, showed that more than a third of businesses were up on their numbers from last year.

Some 36.6% said business was better than 2025 while 40% say it was about the same and did not disappoint while only 23.4% of establishments surveyed said they were down on last year’s figures.

Occupancy was at its highest during the sporting weekends and it was an event dominated by 76% South Africans from around here and the rest of the country — with only a small number of international visitors.

Families enjoyed a walk and ride for all (Mark Taylor)

From sport to food, to art and community events, there were more than 100 activities on the programme this year.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, like fine dining in the forest or attending a bespoke wine event to reptile/snake displays for children and even making slime to play with, this festival was jam-packed every single day with a choice of things to do for the whole family.

A postmortem of the event shows more than 6,300 runners crossed the start line of the Knysna Forest Marathon and Half Marathon, while the Knysna Cycle Tour attracted numbers comparable with 2025.

I have been going to this festival for 10 years and somehow it was just the best year yet.

For one thing, we haven’t had a bitterly cold winter so it wasn’t necessary to wear gloves and a beanie to the night-time functions in the tent.

It was a comfortable temperature, so much so that a coat wasn’t necessary.

This is the first year that the Oyster tasting and shucking evening was fully booked.

I told friends to meet us there, but unfortunately the event was sold out. Tip for next year is to make use of Quicket.

Every year, this oyster tasting function is a highlight and this year was no exception.

What fascinates me is how various restaurants pop up with the most fanciful and crazy ways of dressing the oyster.

This year 34South won and it’s no wonder. They had packed the little oyster with all sorts of flavours including carpaccio and called it “where surf meets turf”.

Butterfly Blu and Ekhaya came, respectively, second and third.

Ekhaya, which specialises in contemporary African cuisine, dressed their oysters with what tasted like atchar.

The Dessert War Fair recorded growth of more than 80% following its move to a larger venue and expanded programme.

It’s rather like the oyster-dressing event when restaurants go head-to-head to make the most delicious — in this case sweet treat rather than oyster.

I had never heard of Omoda and Jaecoo until this festival. It’s a motoring brand including urban vehicles and more rugged premium SUV models.

The Knysna Forest full and half marathon draws participants from around the country every year (Mark Taylor)

The brands were launched globally in 2023 as independent marques by Chery to compete with established Japanese, Korean and European SUV manufacturers.

Since the festival I have been spotting these vehicles so I guess it just goes to show the benefits of sponsoring an event like this.

Western Cape cultural affairs and sport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the festival continued to demonstrate the value of events that combined tourism with economic development.

“The 2026 Omoda Jaecoo Knysna Oyster Festival was an overwhelming success, and we are extremely proud of what this festival has achieved.

“As the Western Cape government, we were proud to support this year’s festival, and we will continue to support it going forward.

“This festival does more than showcase the best of Knysna.

“It strengthens the local economy and creates real jobs in the region.

“That is exactly the kind of impact we want to see from events in our province,” Mackenzie said.

Organisers say the festival’s media profile continued to grow this year.

The festival hub is where the fun is (Mark Taylor)

Editorial coverage across print, online and broadcast media increased in value from R5.9m in 2025 to R7.8m this year, extending the festival’s reach to audiences across SA, also reinforcing Knysna’s position as one of the country’s leading winter destinations.

The Standard Bank Neighbourhood Makers Hub continued its upward growth, with revenue increasing by more than 30% from R160,092 in 2025 to R208,956 this year.

The hub also expanded its offering by 20%, introducing new attractions while creating additional opportunities for local traders and Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA)-supported businesses.

Knysna mayor Thando Matika said the festival once again highlighted the value of partnership and community participation.

“For 10 incredible days, our town welcomed thousands of visitors who filled our streets, supported our local businesses, embraced our hospitality, and reminded us why Knysna remains one of the most loved tourism and sporting destinations.”

He said the South African National Defence Force had also helped broaden the festival’s reach by hosting activities in the Concordia community, bringing military displays, career guidance, skills development and community engagement to Knysna’s northern areas.

Knysna Oyster Festival organiser and Knysna municipality manager of economic development, Lungiswa Goya, said the results reflected the strength of a festival that continued to evolve while remaining focused on delivering benefits for the local economy and community.

Down with an oyster, that’s what this festival is all about (Mark Taylor)

“Our goal is to present a festival that offers something for everyone while creating opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, sporting clubs and community organisations.

“This year’s results show encouraging growth across several key areas, from the Neighbourhood Makers Hub and hub events to our media reach and business confidence.”

Goya said planning for the 2027 Knysna Oyster Festival would begin in the coming weeks, with the organising team already reviewing feedback from participants, businesses, sponsors and visitors.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald