Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Saronsberg Wines

Join us this weekend as we welcome Saronsberg Wines to The Tank Room for an exceptional wine tasting experience.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Prest)

Nestled in the picturesque Tulbagh Valley, Saronsberg has earned a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading wine estates, producing wines of outstanding quality and character. Renowned for its bold reds, elegant whites, and meticulous winemaking, Saronsberg combines exceptional terroir with a passion for innovation and craftsmanship to create wines that leave a lasting impression.

Our carefully curated tasting lineup showcases a selection of Saronsberg’s celebrated wines, offering everything from vibrant, refreshing whites to rich, expressive reds that beautifully capture the essence of the Tulbagh Valley.

On the tasting table:

• Saronsberg Sauvignon Blanc

• Saronsberg De Steen Chenin Blanc

• Saronsberg Lady at the Water Rosé

• Saronsberg Provenance Shiraz

• Saronsberg Seismic

• Saronsberg Shiraz

Win with Saronsberg Wines!

Enjoy the tasting and stand a chance to win a bottle of Saronsberg Seismic.

Friday: 24 July | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 25 July | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tasting Fee: R65 per person

Tickets: Available exclusively at Prestons Liquor Stores, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 permitted

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us for a memorable weekend of exceptional wines, great conversation, and the opportunity to discover the passion, craftsmanship, and distinctive character that have made Saronsberg one of South Africa’s most acclaimed wine estates.

We look forward to raising a glass with you!

Prestons Liquor Stores (Michelle Smith)

Miles Mossop Wines at The Tank Room

17 – 18 July 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Miles Mossop Wines to The Tank Room for an exceptional wine tasting experience, showcasing the elegance, precision, and craftsmanship of one of Stellenbosch’s most respected boutique wineries. Founded by acclaimed winemaker Miles Mossop, the estate is renowned for producing terroir-driven wines that reflect balance, authenticity, and a deep respect for the vineyards from which they originate. From vibrant whites to beautifully structured reds, the tasting celebrated the diversity and excellence of Stellenbosch winemaking.

Twenty seven guests joined us for an afternoon of exceptional wine, engaging conversation, and new discoveries as they explored six carefully selected wines from the Miles Mossop portfolio. The lineup highlighted the winery’s remarkable versatility, with each wine expressing purity, balance, and a true sense of place.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, providing valuable insight into the quality and appeal of each wine. Four of the six wines achieved an impressive average score of 4 out of 5:

Miles Mossop Max Red Blend 2021

Miles Mossop Introduction Red 2023

Miles Mossop Chapters Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Miles Mossop Chapters Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc 2023



Leading the way as the clear favourite was the Miles Mossop Max Red Blend 2021, which captivated guests with its exceptional depth, elegance, and complexity. The fact that four of the six wines achieved ratings of 4 and above is a testament to the consistency, quality, and meticulous craftsmanship that define the Miles Mossop portfolio.

A sincere thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make the afternoon such a memorable occasion. Here’s to discovering outstanding wines, celebrating passionate winemakers, and creating unforgettable experiences together at The Tank Room. We look forward to sharing another exceptional tasting with you soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores Specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 8 July - 12 July 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours

Monday - Thursday 9am - 6:30am,

Friday 9am - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm, Sunday 9am - 1pm