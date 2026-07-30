L’vovo Derrango extends journey beyond music to focus on mental health project

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After surviving a stroke that almost claimed his life, Kwaito star L’vovo Derrango intends to use his recovery journey as a mission to help others, revealing that he plans to use the financial support he has received to fund a project focused on mental wellness.

L’vovo, real name Thokozani Ndlovu, told TshisaLIVE that fans had raised about R200,000 to assist him financially, which will go towards his therapy, recovery and a project he plans to announce soon.

The Kwaito star survived a near-fatal stroke in 2022 while performing at the Indwedwe Music Festival in Ndwendwe, KwaZulu-Natal. He said his next chapter is not only about returning to music but about using his experience to encourage others going through difficult times.

“My journey extends further than music now. I have a bigger calling of sharing my testimony and educating people on mental wellness, depression, healing and mental strength,” he said.

The musician opened up about his recovery, revealing that his health has improved significantly since the stroke.

He is receiving physiotherapy and counselling, and has regained his ability to speak, walk and exercise after initially struggling with his speech and mobility.

“My recovery has been going well. I struggled with my speech in the beginning, but I can articulate myself well now. I am able to walk and work out,” he said.

The musician also addressed fans’ concerns about one of his arms that was affected by the stroke, saying he believes he can continue improving through hard work and therapy.

“My arm still needs a lot of work, but I am recovering.”

But behind his recovery has been a difficult personal journey that many people did not see.

L’vovo revealed that he had to move back home, had lost his car and had to accept depending on others for basic things such as dressing, cooking and eating.

“That was the toughest moment for me. Relying on people to help me dress, cook and eat. In the beginning it was tough. But I never once wanted to give up. I wanted to fight.”

The Kwaito icon said one of the biggest changes in his recovery came when he stopped feeling sorry for himself and changed his mindset.

“I moved from not being able to walk and speak, to speaking. For me, the day I decided to change my thinking from feeling sorry for myself to believing I will recover, there was no challenge.”

During that difficult period, L’vovo said the support from friends helped him keep going. He said many of them stepped in to help with hospital visits, cooking and providing emotional support.

“Most of my friends were there for me. They drove me around, took me for hospital checks, cooked for me. They would visit me on weekends to cheer me up and make me feel better.”

Though he appreciated the support, he said he never wanted people to see him as a victim.

“There were moments where I saw some people felt sorry for me, but I never wanted to play victim.”

The experience has also changed how he views life, success and relationships, saying the support he received reminded him of the importance of giving back.

The musician said fans can expect to hear from him again, but for now his focus is on sharing his story and helping others.

TshisaLIVE