Prestons Liquor Stores specials

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This Weekend at The Tank Room: Anthonij Rupert Wines

This weekend, immerse yourself in the exceptional wines of Anthonij Rupert Wines, a producer celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the unique character of the Cape winelands.

From approachable favourites to distinctive vineyard expressions, every bottle reflects a philosophy of meticulous craftsmanship and a passion for excellence.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

This carefully selected line-up brings together vibrant Sauvignon Blancs, elegant reds, and one of the Cape of Good Hope range’s most sought-after wines, offering a tasting that perfectly showcases the diversity and finesse of this acclaimed estate.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Protea Sauvignon Blanc

• Cape of Good Hope Altima Sauvignon Blanc

• Cape of Good Hope Riebeeksrivier Caroline

• Protea Merlot

• Protea Cabernet Sauvignon

Win with Anthonij Rupert Wines!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Cape of Good Hope Altima Sauvignon Blanc and a bottle of Terra Del Capo Sangiovese.

Friday: 7th August 2026 | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 8th August 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us for a weekend of exceptional wines, wonderful company, and a tasting experience that celebrates the artistry and diversity of one of South Africa’s most respected wine producers.

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Ernie Els Wines at The Tank Room

31 July – 1 August 2026

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of welcoming Ernie Els Wines to The Tank Room, showcasing the award-winning portfolio of a Stellenbosch estate founded by one of South Africa’s greatest sporting icons. Built on a passion for excellence, precision, and craftsmanship, the estate has earned an international reputation for producing elegant wines that reflect the exceptional terroir of the Helderberg. From the approachable, fruit-driven Big Easy range to the bold and structured Major Series wines, the tasting offered a wonderful showcase of the estate’s commitment to quality.

Fifteen guests joined us for an intimate afternoon of exceptional wine and conversation, exploring six distinctive wines that highlighted the versatility of the Ernie Els portfolio. The tasting journey moved effortlessly from fresh, vibrant whites and rosé to beautifully crafted reds with impressive depth and structure, demonstrating why the estate continues to be recognised among Stellenbosch’s finest producers.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Major Series Double Red Blend 2024

• Major Series Merlot 2022

• Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

The Major Series Double Red Blend was the undisputed favourite of the weekend, finishing well ahead of the rest of the lineup and earning widespread praise for its depth, balance, and commanding presence. The Major Series Merlot and Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon completed a remarkable top three, reinforcing the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that define the Ernie Els Major Series range.

Here’s to outstanding wines, memorable conversations, and discovering new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Prestons Liquor Stores Specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 5th August – 10th August 2026 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours

Monday - Thursday 9am - 6:30am,

Friday 9am - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm, Sunday 9am - 1pm