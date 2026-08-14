This Weekend at The Tank Room: Groot Phesantekraal Wines 

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This weekend, we’re taking a journey into the rich heritage of Groot Phesantekraal Wines, a historic Durbanville wine farm where centuries of Cape heritage meet a modern passion for exceptional winemaking. With a deep connection to the land and a focus on expressing the character of each vineyard, Groot Phesantekraal’s wines offer plenty of personality in every glass.

(Ray Snyman)

From beautifully aromatic whites and refreshing rosé to elegant, full-bodied reds, this line-up takes you on a tasting journey through the estate’s diverse portfolio. It’s an opportunity to discover wines that balance heritage, character, and contemporary craftsmanship.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Marizanne Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022

• Anna de Koning Reserve Chenin Blanc 2024

• Syrah Rosé 2025

• Syrah 2023

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

• Cape Francolin Red Blend 2023

Win with Groot Phesantekraal!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Groot Phesantekraal Marizanne Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.

Friday: 14 August 2026 | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 15 August 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Come discover the stories, character, and craftsmanship behind Groot Phesantekraal, and spend your weekend with a glass in hand at The Tank Room.

(Ray Snyman)

Anthonij Rupert Wines at The Tank Room

7 – 8 August 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Anthonij Rupert Wines to The Tank Room, showcasing a portfolio celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the unique character of the Cape winelands. From approachable favourites to distinctive vineyard expressions, every bottle reflected a philosophy of meticulous craftsmanship and a passion for excellence. The carefully selected lineup offered a journey through vibrant Sauvignon Blancs and elegant reds, highlighting the diversity and finesse of one of South Africa’s most respected wine producers.

Eleven wine enthusiasts gathered for an intimate tasting experience, exploring six distinctive wines that showcased the breadth of the Anthonij Rupert portfolio. From fresh, expressive Sauvignon Blanc to beautifully structured reds, each glass offered something different, with the tasting revealing the estate’s ability to capture both varietal character and the unique personality of its vineyards.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Cape of Good Hope Riebeeksrivier Syrah 2021

• Protea Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

• Cape of Good Hope Altima Sauvignon Blanc 2025

The Cape of Good Hope Riebeeksrivier Syrah emerged as the clear favourite by a significant margin, impressing guests with its depth, character, and refined structure. The Protea Cabernet Sauvignon and Cape of Good Hope Altima Sauvignon Blanc followed, rounding out a strong top three and showcasing the remarkable diversity of styles within the portfolio.

Here’s to exceptional wines, great company, and discovering the stories behind every bottle at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.