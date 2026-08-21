ARE YOU STRESSED? DEPRESSED? DO YOU HAVE INCIDENTS OF ANXIETY SNEAKING UP ON YOU? WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW WHY?

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The Church of Scientology of the Eastern Cape presents L. Ron Hubbard’s New York Time’s bestseller, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. L. Ron Hubbard stated, “I like to help others and count it as my greatest pleasure in life to see a person free himself of the shadows which darken his days.”

The word Dianetics® is derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul.” Dianetics® is further defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.”

According to ResearchGate, mental illness in the Eastern Cape is and has been a historically neglected sector with an estimated 92% treatment gap for mental healthcare users, as the province alone faces very high rates of depression and mental distress.

Further, an article from The Conversation states that the prevalence of depression was highest in the Eastern Cape at 31.4%. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) earlier this year, reported a massive 2000 and 3000 calls every single day from distressed citizens. These are alarming statistics related to mental health.

What is Dianetics®? The mind records and plays back painful experiences in a way that can influence your reactions, decisions and emotions—even long after the original event has passed.

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Dianetics® explains exactly how the mind works and identifies the source of these unwanted reactions and emotions. It outlines a clear, step-by-step method for reducing the emotional charge behind past stress, helping you feel happier, more certain and naturally confident. The hidden, negative influences will no longer control your responses or your life.

The Director of Public Affairs and Social Reform for the Church of Scientology of the Eastern Cape, Mr. Sabelo Bless stated, “After losing someone very close to me - the closest person to me in fact, my family and friends will tell you how much I changed and was just bitter, somber and would only seem happy when I have indulged in some substance. After receiving Dianetics therapy, my life took a drastic turn. It was gradual but I was becoming a happier, forgiving and loving person. I’m the happiest I’ve seen myself in ages, I think EVERYONE should give it a try – it works wonders. The Church also offers Dianetics® therapy called Auditing by a Dianetics® Auditor. An Auditor is the individual who administers Dianetics® therapy, to audit means “to listen” and also “to compute.”

The Church of Scientology of the Eastern Cape offers copies of the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health which you can obtain and arm yourself with the tools that you can use to take charge of your mental health.

The Church additionally offers Dianetics® Seminars on a weekly basis where you can bring a loved one, a friend or even a colleague to get first-hand experience of the gains that can be gotten from Dianetics®.

For those who would like to learn on their own, there is a Dianetics® How-to Kit that one can get and empower themselves to begin at home, following the instructions which guide one through every part of the kit, all the way through to the application of Dianetics® technique.

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH – GET A COPY OF DIANETICS: THE MODERN SCIENCE OF MENTAL HEALTH TODAY

TEN THINGS YOU WILL LEARN FROM DIANETICS

1. How the mind works and why people behave as they do

2. The cause of unhappiness, grief and failures

3. How to erase pain out of your life

4. The full potentialities of the mind

5. How the mind makes the body sick

6. The relative rightness or wrongness of judgments

7. How to increase intelligence and speed up reaction time

8. The way to reason, work and live better

9. How to restore health and vitality

10. The key for unlocking and draining the reservoirs of destructive emotion

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health will also be available at remote locations from the 27th of August to the 3rd of September. You can find a bright red bookstand offering free stress tests at the King’s Beach Promenade and Corkwood Mall in Kariega during these date,

Find out more about Dianetics® at Dianetics.org