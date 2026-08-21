This Weekend at The Tank Room: Eikendal Vineyards

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This weekend, we’re bringing the wines of Eikendal Vineyards to The Tank Room for a tasting that showcases the elegance and diversity of this Stellenbosch estate.

Nestled on the Helderberg, Eikendal is known for its cool-climate conditions, distinctive terroir, and a winemaking approach that allows each varietal to express its own character.

From fresh, vibrant whites to beautifully structured reds, this line-up offers a little bit of everything.

Whether you’re drawn to crisp Sauvignon Blanc, elegant Chardonnay, or rich, full-bodied Cabernet, there’s plenty to discover in the Eikendal range.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Sauvignon Blanc

• Janina Unwooded Chardonnay

• Chardonnay

• Charisma

• Cabernet Merlot

• Cabernet Sauvignon

(Ray Snyman)

Win with Eikendal!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home an incredible 3-bottle vertical Chardonnay gift set.

Friday: 21 August 2026 | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 22 August 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Come discover the character of Eikendal, compare the wines, find a new favourite, and enjoy another great weekend of wine at The Tank.

(Ray Snyman)

Groot Phesantekraal Wines at The Tank Room

14 – 15 August 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Groot Phesantekraal Wines to The Tank Room, taking guests on a journey through the rich heritage of this historic Durbanville estate, where centuries of Cape history meet a modern passion for exceptional winemaking.

With a deep connection to the land and a focus on expressing the character of each vineyard, Groot Phesantekraal’s wines offered personality, balance, and craftsmanship in every glass.

From beautifully aromatic whites and refreshing rosé to elegant, full-bodied reds, the tasting showcased the diversity and charm of this acclaimed estate.

Fifteen guests joined us for an intimate and engaging tasting experience, exploring six distinctive wines that highlighted the estate’s unique sense of place and commitment to quality.

The lineup moved seamlessly from vibrant, expressive whites to refined reds, offering a journey through Durbanville’s cool-climate character and Groot Phesantekraal’s thoughtful approach to winemaking.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Anna de Koning Reserve Chenin Blanc 2024

• Marizanne Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022

• Syrah Rosé 2025

The Anna de Koning Reserve Chenin Blanc emerged as the clear favourite of the weekend, finishing well ahead of the rest of the lineup and earning widespread praise for its elegance, balance, and expressive character.

The Marizanne Reserve Sauvignon Blanc and Syrah Rosé followed closely, completing a top three that beautifully reflected the freshness, refinement, and diversity of the Groot Phesantekraal portfolio.

Here’s to discovering wines rich in heritage, sharing memorable moments, and celebrating exceptional craftsmanship at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

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