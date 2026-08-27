This Weekend at The Tank Room: Kanu Wines

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This weekend, we’re uncorking the vibrant and characterful wines of Kanu Wines, a Stellenbosch estate where a love for the land and a passion for winemaking come together beautifully.

With both fresh, youthful styles and more mature expressions in the line-up, there’s something here for every palate. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the range, discover a new favourite, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of wine and good company at The Tank Room.

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Giselle Cap Classique NV• Unwooded Chenin Blanc 2025

• KCB Chenin Blanc 2024

• Merlot 2024

• Rockwood Red 2024

• Pinotage 2020

Win with Kanu!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home an indulgent Cap Classique hamper.

Friday: 28 August 2026 | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 29 August 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Raise a glass, explore the range, and let Kanu add a little sparkle to your weekend at The Tank Room.

Eikendal (Ray Snyman)

Eikendal Vineyards at The Tank Room

21 & 22 August 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Eikendal Vineyards to The Tank Room, showcasing the elegance and diversity of this Stellenbosch estate nestled on the Helderberg.

Known for its cool-climate conditions, distinctive terroir, and thoughtful winemaking approach, Eikendal allows each varietal to express its own character. From fresh, vibrant whites to beautifully structured reds, the tasting offered a wonderful journey through the range and the distinctive qualities of this celebrated estate.

Wine enthusiasts joined us over the two days for an intimate tasting experience, exploring six wines that highlighted Eikendal’s versatility across both white and red varietals. From crisp Sauvignon Blanc and elegant Chardonnay to rich, structured reds, each pour offered something different, giving guests the opportunity to compare styles and discover their own favourites.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Chardonnay 2023

• Charisma 2022

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

The Chardonnay 2023 took the top spot, impressing guests with its elegance, depth, and expressive character. The Charisma and Cabernet Sauvignon followed closely, rounding out a strong trio that showcased Eikendal’s ability to produce beautifully balanced wines across a range of styles.

Here’s to discovering new favourites, enjoying great wine in good company, and celebrating the character of Stellenbosch at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

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