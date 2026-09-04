A VINE TIME | A leap of faith, a lockdown and wines with plenty of crunch

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Winemaker Alexandra McFarlane does 'as little fiddling as possible' in the cellar

Alexandra McFarlane and Wayne van den Heuvel search high and low for exciting vineyards (Andrew Hagen)

McFarlane Wines — Monday’s Child Chenin Blanc, Tuesday’s Child Cinsault, Wednesday’s Child Grenache, Saturday’s Child Pinotage (Andrew Hagen)

McFarlane Wines — Monday’s Child Chenin Blanc, Tuesday’s Child Cinsault, Wednesday’s Child Grenache, Saturday’s Child Pinotage (Andrew Hagen)

McFarlane Wines — Monday’s Child Chenin Blanc, Tuesday’s Child Cinsault, Wednesday’s Child Grenache, Saturday’s Child Pinotage (Andrew Hagen)

McFarlane Wines — Monday’s Child Chenin Blanc, Tuesday’s Child Cinsault, Wednesday’s Child Grenache, Saturday’s Child Pinotage (Andrew Hagen)

With the perfect vision of hindsight, winemaker Alexandra McFarlane might not have taken the leap of resigning her job to turn a side hustle into a full-time solo venture in 2019, months before Covid-19 restrictions put the brakes on wine harvesting, bottling and sales.

For McFarlane and partner Wayne van den Heuvel, who left his financial director job to join the business, it was the realisation of a dream to build something small and family-run, making wines that tell a story of SA’s vinous heritage — the grape varieties that shaped SA winemaking and exciting vineyards, especially those that are “really old and have had their roots in the ground since Pa fell off the bus”.

It’s a gamble that has paid off, with McFarlane wines attracting solid ratings and high praise from local and international critics, along with 5* Platter’s ratings for Monday’s Child Chenin Blanc 2024 and Saturday’s Child Pinotage 2024.

US wine blog Vinography recently highlighted Saturday’s Child as one of the “new wave, game-changing” pinotages that are lighter-bodied, less dominated by wood and overblown fruit, more nodding to the parent grapes of pinot noir and cinsaut in their freshness with energy, complexity, savouriness and crunch.

“Crunch” is something McFarlane particularly seeks to show in her wines, finding it in her focus on cinsault and grenache, the rare crouchen blanc variety, along with chenin blanc and pinotage.

“I want everyone to find the joy I do in these special varieties that are so versatile and expressive of place,” she said.

“I don’t like to tinker too much — purity and nuance are the name of the game.

“This means natural ferments, big old barrels and as little fiddling as possible.”

The aim is “elegant, honest and undeniably moreish” wines, and a tasting with McFarlane reveals how they seem to reflect her own personality and winemaking approach — pragmatic, unpretentious and slightly irreverent about wine, feisty and passionate.

She calls her Capitoline Wolf range of blends “smashable, everyday wines”, and they are certainly delicious, easy to enjoy, but definitely a cut above everyday (and well-priced at R187).

Capitoline Wolf 2025, semillon and chenin with a dash of crouchen, is “our gateway drug”, she says, laughing.

Barrel fermented and aged on the lees for 11 months, there’s a lot of attention to detail here for a so-called entry-level wine, rich with florals and nuttiness, balancing fleshy golden fruit with mouthwatering acidity and gingery spice.

Capitoline Wolf Rosé 2025, mostly cinsaut with some semillon, is also given barrel and lees treatment for complexity and richness, a serious-style, and seriously good rosé made with sushi and salmon roses in mind.

Blending cinsaut and grenache, Capitoline Wolf Red 2024 is set to be my go-to summer red wine.

Serve lightly chilled, for crunchy bright fruit, cherries and blackcurrants with herbal fynbos and juniper berries, delicious savouriness, that McFarlane recommends with a boerie roll and tomato “smoor”.

The premium single varietal wines start with Monday’s Child Chenin Blanc 2024 (R299), named for the first harvest on a sunny, blue-skied Monday in 2019, suggesting a “Monday’s child, fair of face”, and the naming convention continued from there.

Harvested from three old-vine sites in Stellenbosch — “because there’s enough Swartland out there, and we wanted to show that Stellenbosch old vines are sexy too”.

The wine spends time on the lees to add creaminess to its vibrancy, rich with honey, apricot and pineapple, a zing of acidity creating exciting tension.

Tuesday’s Child 2023 reflects McFarlane’s passion for cinsaut, this one from Darling vines cooled by ocean mists since the 1970s.

It’s an intriguing balance of ethereal perfume of roses and Turkish delight, bright fruit purity, the wine’s prettiness underlaid with savoury backbone that lends body and complexity.

A grenache from high-lying Citrusdal vineyards, Wednesday’s Child 2024 is dry, intense, with chalky minerality, sweet-sour berries and fynbos, a “perfect chemistry” that avoids the gummy, boiled sweet character that grenache sometimes shows.

If there must be a flagship, then Saturday’s Child Pinotage 2024 (R430) has to be it, so-named because like the child in the nursery rhyme, “Pinotage has to work hard for a living”.

Pinotage might have to work hard, but this doesn’t taste like hard work at all — handled gently, lighter in colour for a pinotage but no lack of body and complexity.

Heady incense and sumac spice fragrances to open, bright delicate pomegranate and mulberry fruit, florals and a fresh, earthy edge.

The wine has a sense of poise and precision — serious, delicious, a wine that puts pinotage in a new, exciting light.

McFarlane Wines are exclusively distributed in the Eastern Cape by Gourmet Gecko, and available for sale at The Chef’s Larder in 6th Avenue, Newton Park, and The Taste Room in Main Road, Walmer.

Pierre DuMont Seven Centuries 2023 (SUPPLIED)

Find of the Week

Pierre DuMont is a newish range from Du Toitskloof Wines, honouring the wine industry’s Huguenot ancestors, and offering some great bang-for-bucks at R99.

I wasn’t expecting much more than a reasonably-priced braai wine, but was pleasantly surprised by a wine that turned out to have a Platter’s 4* rating, Gilbert & Gaillard Gold and Michelangelo Silver medals.

A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and shiraz, Seven Centuries has intense dark plummy fruit, raisins, warm spice, a tannin backbone tempered with soft juiciness and chalky minerality, a lingering and mouthwatering finish.

Deeply delicious and enjoyable. Sure to please a crowd.

Great value for the quality, and probably well worth taking a gamble and stashing some away for later, to brag to your friends in 2031 what you paid for it!

Exclusive to SPAR Tops, the Pierre DuMont range also offers a cabernet sauvignon, a merlot, sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc (Standard Bank Top 10 and Michelangelo Gold) and chardonnay.