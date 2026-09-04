ON THE GARDEN ROUTE | Award-winning Montagu the perfect getaway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ah, but it’s beautiful here in Montagu at the foothills of the mountain

Montagu has done it again, clinching the title of Best Dorpie in the Cape for the third time despite stiff competition from some of the Western Cape’s prettiest small towns.

Montagu was crowned Best Dorpie for 2026 in the annual Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco.

The result was announced on August 21 after a public vote.

Montagu defeated fellow finalists Robertson, Darling, Greyton and Yzerfontein, with Robertson taking silver and Yzerfontein bronze.

It first won this award in 2021, again in 2025 and now.

Montagu lies nestled against the beautiful Langeberg Mountains on the famous and scenic Route 62, conveniently located more or less halfway between the Cape and the Garden Route.

Montagu-Ashton tourism manager Mareletta Mundey shows off a recent award. There is nothing about Montagu she can’t tell you (MARK TAYLOR)

For those of us on the Garden Route, Montagu is an extension of our lifestyle in this part of the world.

We head to the town famous for its dramatic mountain setting, historic architecture, hot springs, hiking trails and warm country hospitality.

I guess to us, Montagu is a bit like the Drakensberg is to people who live on the North and South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Montagu is also the proud recipient of other meaningful awards — the Absa Cape Epic is one of the world’s most prestigious and demanding mountain-bike stage races, attracting professional and amateur cyclists who compete in two-person teams over eight gruelling days in the Western Cape.

See Montagu from an American dream car — a powder blue 1956 or a chill-red 1964 Cadillac Sedan DeVille — and its more than likely that PJ Basson will be your tour guide (MARK TAYLOR)

The 2026 event covered about 692km and involved a punishing, but beautiful 15,900m of climbing as it travelled through Durbanville, Montagu, Greyton and Stellenbosch.

Montagu hosted stages 1 and 2, as well as the start of stage 3, of the event frequently described as the “Tour de France of mountain biking”.

Montagu’s warm hospitality and exceptional riding routes earned it two Cape Epic honours — Best Town on the route and Best Trails.

In fact, this town’s award-winning streak stretches back more than two decades.

In 2003, it was named Village of the Year in Engen’s national competition, while it later represented the Western Cape in kykNET’s Kwêla Dorp van die Jaar competition in 2018 and again in 2022.

Montagu-Ashton tourism manager Mareletta Mundey has been doing this job for more than 17 years.

Check in with her for brochures, tips and inside information on the greater area.

She says winning Best Dorpie can be attributed to the town’s strong community spirit, the way residents and businesses work together, and the support of return visitors.

Mundey said Montagu recorded about 50,000 overnight visitors in December 2025 and 39,000 visitors in July 2026, with every month of 2026 so far setting a tourism record.

The beautiful grand dame is the only art deco hotel in the country (MARK TAYLOR)

“As tourism manager, I take pride in my town and all the amazing offerings — I appreciate every person’s contribution and all the passion that drives us,” she said.

“Residents care about keeping the town neat and pretty.”

We have had several friends pull up roots here in Knysna and Plett and head for Montagu. Why?

Because it’s cleaner, quieter and it has that wonderful mountain country feeling.

I first got to know the place when we visited one of our Knysna friends who moved to Montagu.

Ben’s house was built right on the foothills of the Langeberg and I teased him that he bought the mountain.

I fell in love with the town, with its Drakensberg feel, and would live here at the drop of a hat.

A couple of years ago, I first visited the Montagu Country Hotel which is the only genuine art deco hotel in SA.

The Montagu Country Hotel traces its roots to 1875 though the present art deco building dates from about 1932.

This hotel is famous for being home to period furniture, ornaments and art characterised by the art deco style.

Think curvy furniture, monochrome tiles and gleaming wooden floors.

There’s something art-deco-ish to discover in every room, nook and cranny here.

Last visit, we stayed in one of the brand-new garden rooms which was every bit as lovely as those with mountain views.

There are now an impressive 29 individually furnished en-suite rooms all with their own unique art deco or Victorian features.

There are 13 luxury rooms, a host of classic rooms and two self-catering units, one of which is wheelchair-friendly.

The south-facing deck of Feathers & Flatcaps Coffeeshop and Cocktail lounge is perfect for morning coffee or cocktails looking out over the street, the town and, of course, the mountains.

Charlestons Restaurant serves breakfast and dinners overlooking peaceful green gardens resplendent with their clivias and flowers at this time of the year.

There’s an on-site wellness centre, two outdoor pools, while Montagu Country Hotel is also one of the first hotels in the country to have a 22kw DC electric vehicle (EV) charging point installed for convenient on-site charging.

They’re child and pet friendly, so really the hotel is a perfect base for a family wanting to explore Montagu.

Hotel manager PJ Basson and his wife, Colene, have been in this town for more than 25 years and they know all about the town and everybody in it, I would think.

Basson is famous for his cars which have tickled the fancy of overseas guests, but also carried many a bride and celebrity.

Book a trip in an American dream car — a powder blue 1956 or a chilli-red 1964 Cadillac Sedan DeVille — and its more than likely that PJ will be your tour guide, pointing out the historical sites along the way.

Montagu Country Hotel is part of Cape Country Routes (CCR) and the perfect place from which to base yourself while exploring the town.

There are loads of things to do, from cycle tours to hiking trails and rock-climbing.

Montagu is surrounded by mountains and boasts a plethora of great hiking routes.

Get your map from tourism at the hotel and get walking.

Walking around this town is a history and art lesson in one.

There are 26 historical treasures on the “Historical Walk through Montagu” map.

See one of the oldest houses in SA while you enjoy the picturesque Georgian, Victorian and Cape Dutch architecture.

Wine lovers should visit the Robertson Wine Valley.

There are tractor trips to the summit of the Langeberg mountain as The Protea Farm pulls its load of sightseers up the mountain reaching an altitude of 1500m above sea level offering a bird’s eye view of the Koo Valley, down into the Robertson Valley.

There are hot springs in the area.

We always come away laden with dried fruit and nuts.

Montagu is the only place I have found wasabi-coated peanuts and the dates here are actually affordable.

Visit Montagu Farmstall in Bath Street or Locarno Dried Fruit and Nuts in Du Toit Street for dried peaches, raisins, sultanas, nuts and fruit sweets sold at great prices.

Now that the weather is just perfect in the spring, early summer, it is the perfect time to visit Montagu.

It gets frighteningly hot in January and February.