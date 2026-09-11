Sleep priceless on the Garden Route

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Heads turned in Knysna when Swedish bed company Hästens opened a store in 2024 selling its luxury mattresses for hundreds of thousands, millions in some cases, but two years later the business is flourishing despite the naysayers who whispered that this store was doomed to fail.

I am just one of those curious people who have been watching this store.

It’s not really in a part of town that you would walk past, but you can’t miss it if you drive up Waterfront Drive because of the branding and big windows.

Hästens’ branding is unmistakable — its bold blue-and-white check turns the bed itself into a status symbol and, what’s more, there is a branded vehicle that cruises our streets.

Owners of the local franchise are surprisingly down to earth because they host events from their shop and participate in community meetings and so on.

One of these Swedish beds with a view over the Knysna Heads (Supplied)

The showroom is actually a friendly place, not stuck up at all.

An entry-level king-sized Hästens bed will set you back about R200,000, while a mid-range model costs between R2m and R6m.

The Hästens Grand Vividus is described as the world’s most expensive commercially available bed, with some versions reportedly costing close to $1m (R15.9m).

The luxury beds can be found in 46 countries; in SA, there are stores in Joburg, Cape Town and Knysna.

Local owner Martin Hansson says business is thriving and that beds have winged their way to happy Garden Route homes.

According to him, they have sold 12 beds in the last 12 months, which is quite something when you consider the price of these beds.

Three of these beds are in Knysna and Sedgefield and others in Plettenberg Bay.

A model called the Herlewing has proved to be popular and, depending on the size, firmness, headboard and accessories, costs anything between R430,000 and R900,000.

Who actually buys the beds is something of a state secret, but what Hansson will say is that Garden Route buyers mostly choose from the mid-range, rather than the entry-level which would be around R200,000.

Hansson says some households have more than one Hästens bed.

With the Garden Route home to an affluent brigade of swallows — folk who chase summer between their overseas residences and coastal homes here — it’s no surprise then that people who have discovered the beds locally have also bought them for their properties abroad.

Hansson owns a guesthouse on the Knysna Heads and the eight suites are fitted with Hästens beds.

He was inspired to open the store after guests told him that they had the best sleep of their lives there.

Hästens beds have been made in Köping, Sweden, since 1852. It’s a five-generation family business.

“Before Edison invented the light bulb, before Bell made his first telephone call and before Ford put the world on wheels, my great-great-grandfather founded Hästens,” owner and chief executive Jan Ryde says.

A mattress goes through five workstations before completion; some have as many as 37 layers.

Only craftsmen who have spent two years as apprentices work on the beds. With every step being done by hand, it can take up to 600 hours to make a bed.

Horsehair, cotton, wool, flax and wood are layered to create breathability and support.

The horsehair is boiled and washed. Then it’s washed again and put through an autoclave oven (similar to what dentists use to sterilise their instruments), in which the temperature goes up to 140C, making the mattress hypoallergenic.

The 2000T bed is made up of 36.7kg of pine, 118.6kg of steel and 47.8kg of natural fibres, wool, cotton and flax.

The Hästens philosophy is that the average person who lives to 75 spends 25 years sleeping, so why not sleep in the best bed possible?

Canadian rapper Drake boasts about the Grand Vividus in his Toronto mansion.

The beds have become a status symbol in pop culture, appearing in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

The Swedish royal family sleep on Hästens beds, as do Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise and Maria Sharapova.

Once you buy your bed, a specialist makes follow-up visits to your home to massage and distribute the materials so that they don’t settle into a valley.

Each owner is entitled to this service for a decade, and the bed comes with a 25-year warranty.

Hansson says the beds last for more than 100 years. No wonder then that these beds become heirlooms and the focus of custody fights in a divorce.

As one would expect, the shop stocks appropriate accessories in the classic blue-and-white check and other colours, in natural materials like combed cotton and silk.

You can’t very well go to bed in a Hästens with a holey T-shirt or put discount bedding on it.

Since you are going the whole hog with this bed, you may as well invest in a stuffed creature called Hästens Little Toto.

It is a soft, dark-brown stuffed horse — the company mascot — wearing a sleeping cap in Hästens’ signature blue check. It measures about 60cm long and costs nearly R3,000.

The New York Times Wirecutter division provides research, testing and reviews of various products.

Caira Blackwell writes: “As Wirecutter’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tested nearly 100 mattresses, including a dozen of those in my own home.

“I’ve slept on everything from affordable beds-in-boxes to $10,000 mattresses made from materials developed for Nasa, and nothing has compared to the Hästens 2000T.”

Blackwell says that when she settled into her mattress it felt “like a thousand little hands supporting me”.

She had a six-month trial of the bed and “every night was like falling in love over again”.

The closest this journalist is going to come to one of these beds is a test drive in the showroom, which is available on an appointment basis.

It’s quite surprising how many models and options there are, but they are right out of my league.