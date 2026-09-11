This Weekend at The Tank Room: Waterford Estate

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This weekend, we’re raising a glass to Waterford Estate, a Stellenbosch winery renowned for crafting elegant, expressive wines with a strong sense of place and a distinctive style.

With a philosophy centered around balance, character and terroir, Waterford’s wines offer a wonderful selection of fresh, vibrant whites and beautifully structured reds.

(Michelle Smith)

On the tasting table this weekend:

• Pecan Stream Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Pecan Stream Chenin Blanc 2025

• Waterford Rose-Mary 2026

• Pecan Stream Pebble Hill 2022

• Kevin Arnold Shiraz 2021

• Waterford Antiqo 2021

WIN WITH WATERFORD!

Join us for the tasting and stand a chance to win a bottle of Waterford Antigo!

Friday: 11 September 2026 | 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 12 September 2026 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Come discover the wines of Waterford, find a new favourite, and enjoy another weekend of great wine and good company at The Tank Room.

THE TANK ROOM (Ray Snyman)

David Finlayson Wines at The Tank Room

4 – 5 September 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed the wines of David Finlayson to The Tank Room, showcasing a portfolio known for character, elegance, and a distinctly individual style. With a focus on expressing the personality of each varietal, the tasting journey moved from crisp Sauvignon Blanc and refined Chardonnay to beautifully structured reds, including Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and the much-loved Pepper Pot.

Wine enthusiasts joined us for an intimate and enjoyable tasting experience, exploring six wines that showcased the versatility and character of the David Finlayson portfolio. From fresh and vibrant whites to expressive, structured reds, each pour offered its own personality and style, making for a well-rounded tasting journey.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:

• Merlot 2025

• The Pepper Pot 2023

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

The Merlot 2025 emerged as the clear favourite of the weekend, followed closely by The Pepper Pot 2023 and Cabernet Sauvignon 2022. Together, these three wines highlighted the depth, structure, and individuality that make the David Finlayson portfolio so distinctive.

Here’s to discovering wines with personality, sharing good company, and finding new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.

Great deals at Prestons:

(THE TANK ROOM)