A Taste of Swartland Heritage at The Tank Room

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This weekend, The Tank Room turns its attention to Allesverloren Wine Estate, one of the Swartland’s most distinctive wine estates, with a portfolio that beautifully captures the region’s character, warmth and depth.

From elegant whites and expressive rosé to richly structured reds and the timeless indulgence of Cape Vintage Port, this is a tasting for those who appreciate wines with personality and a strong sense of place.

On the tasting table:

• Chenin Blanc 2025

• Tinta Rosé 2026

• Tinta Barocca 2023

• Shiraz 2023

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Cape Vintage Port 2022

Expect a fascinating progression through the range, from vibrant and approachable styles to deeper, more complex expressions. And, of course, no exploration of Allesverloren would be complete without experiencing the distinctive character of Tinta Barocca.

(Ray Snyman)

WIN WITH ALLESVERLOREN!

One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to take home a bottle of Allesverloren Tinta Barocca.

Friday 18 September | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 19 September | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Prestons, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us for a weekend of Swartland character, beautifully crafted wines and a taste of one of South Africa’s enduring wine estates.

Pour, taste, discover.

(Ray Snyman)

Waterford Estate at The Tank Room

11 – 12 September 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Waterford Estate to The Tank Room, showcasing the elegant and expressive wines of this Stellenbosch estate. With a philosophy centred around balance, character and terroir, Waterford’s portfolio offered a beautifully considered journey from fresh, vibrant whites to complex and structured reds, each wine displaying its own distinctive personality.

Thirty-four wine enthusiasts joined us for a fantastic tasting experience, exploring six wines from across the Waterford portfolio. From the bright Pecan Stream Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc to the refined Rosé and beautifully structured reds, the tasting revealed an impressive consistency across the range, with every wine receiving a particularly strong reception from our guests.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

An outstanding showing earned all 6 Wines a score of 4 and above:

• Kevin Arnold Shiraz 2021

• Waterford Antiqo 2021

• Pecan Stream Chenin Blanc 2025

• Pecan Stream Sauvignon Blanc 2025

• Pecan Stream Pebble Hill 2022

• Waterford Rose-Mary 2026

The Kevin Arnold Shiraz 2021 and Waterford Antiqo 2021 emerged as the clear favourites, with both wines receiving exceptionally strong scores from our guests. But the real story of the weekend was the remarkable consistency across the entire lineup. All six wines scored 4 or above, a phenomenal result and one that placed Waterford comfortably above the average reception we see across our tasting weekends.

It was a wonderful reflection of Waterford Estate’s ability to deliver quality and character across a diverse portfolio, from vibrant whites and elegant Rosé to richly structured reds. A truly impressive showing from start to finish.

Here’s to exceptional wines, great company, and discovering new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.