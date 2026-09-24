Film exposes risks of offshore gas drilling near SA coast

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A South African film that drills into the conflict between coastal communities and offshore exploration and extraction companies has won a top award at a leading overseas travel festival.

News of the big win for SPOILED at the 10th Terres Travel Festival in Tortosa, Spain, emerged on Tuesday — even as a draft report on an application to drill the seabed between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis for gas was issued for public comment.

The Terres de l’Embre Award celebrates films that champion sustainability and inspire more responsible ways of engaging with the world.

SPOILED was selected from 157 entries submitted by production teams from 29 countries.

The film, which premiered in SA in mid-2025, is built around the findings of a project spearheaded by KwaZulu-Natal-based conservation group WILDTRUST.

WILDTRUST campaigns and communications director Lauren van Nijkerk said the project examined the environmental, social and economic risks of offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction.

“The film takes viewers from the coastline of the Northern Cape to the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast.

“It reveals a simple and urgent truth: around 90% of SA’s mainland ocean territory is threatened by oil and gas exploration.”

Gqeberha-based Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) Eastern Cape branch chair Dr Gary Koekemoer applauded the latest accolade for the film.

He said Wessa was particularly concerned about the current bid by the petroleum company, Main Street, to drill for gas in block 11B/12B in the Paddavissie Fairway between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis.

The proposed mine would be more than 200km offshore, situated at a depth of about 1,500m, and the application was to drill a further 1,000m into the sea floor at that point.

“Drilling at that depth and in those seas, where your rig would be constantly moving, would be a huge risk.

“The site is also highly sensitive. Massive blooms of plankton in the area support many of our fish species.

“So for our fishing industry and our marine environment, it would be extremely dangerous.

“We’re dealing with gas here, not oil as with the Deepwater Horizon, but an incident like they had could be equally catastrophic.”

In 2010, underpinned by the complexity of deep sea drilling, an underwater explosion damaged the Deepwater Horizon operation in the Gulf of Mexico, triggering the worst marine oil spill in history.

Koekemoer said there was also no need for the gas that the applicant company would be drilling for.

According to the application, most would be sold to overseas markets and it would not reduce the cost of gas for locals.

“So as far as sustainable development is concerned, it makes no sense.”

Members of the public can email 11b12bproduction@slrconsulting.com for sight of the draft scoping report on Main Street’s application, and to submit their comment. The closing date is October 15.

Van Nijkerk said SPOILED included interviews with local fishers, activists, youth and community leaders.

“It uncovers the cracks in the system that allow international oil and gas giants to pursue drilling rights in South African waters.

“These cracks include flawed environmental impact assessments, a lack of meaningful public consultation, and the leasing of ocean space without community consent.”

SPOILED was produced by WILDTRUST and Love Africa Marketing, in collaboration with The Green Connection.

Green Connection spokesperson Neville van Rooy said the film presented an opportunity for communities and other stakeholders “to speak up for their oceans”.

“Information on how to have your voice heard is sitting on the film’s website, stopthespoil.co.za

“The hope is that this international honour will draw fresh global attention to the risks facing SA’s oceans, and to the communities most likely to be affected,” he said.

SPOILED is available to watch online, and the public is encouraged to get up to date on active offshore oil and gas applications along SA’s coastline via the interactive platform at stopthespoil.co.za

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