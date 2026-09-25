A Stellenbosch Classic at The Tank Room

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This weekend, The Tank Room welcomes Vriesenhof Vineyard, an estate synonymous with refined Stellenbosch wines and a portfolio that showcases both elegance and character.

The tasting takes you from beautifully expressive Chardonnay, including both unwooded and barrel-fermented styles, through to Rosé and a selection of distinguished reds. At the heart of the lineup are the estate’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Jan Boland Coetzee and Kallista, offering a wonderful opportunity to explore the depth and character of Vriesenhof.

This week at The Tank Room (Ray Snyman)

On the tasting table:

• Chardonnay Unwooded 2022

• Chardonnay Barrel Fermented 2022/2025

• Rosé 2024

• Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

• Jan Boland Coetzee 2024

• Kallista 2020

And there’s something rather special waiting for one lucky guest...

WIN A VRIESENHOF KALLISTA MAGNUM!

One tasting guest will stand a chance to take home a magnificent Vriesenhof Kallista Magnum.

Friday 18 September | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday 19 September | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R65

Tickets exclusively at Prestons, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Join us for a weekend of Swartland character, beautifully crafted wines and a taste of one of South Africa’s enduring wine estates.

Pour, taste, discover.

From The Tank Room (Ray Snyman)

Allesverloren Wine Estate at The Tank Room

18 – 19 September 2026

This past weekend, we welcomed Allesverloren Wine Estate to The Tank Room for a taste of Swartland heritage and character. With a portfolio that reflects the warmth, depth and distinctive personality of the region, the tasting journey moved from elegant whites and expressive rosé to richly structured reds and the timeless indulgence of Cape Vintage Port.

Twenty-one wine enthusiasts joined us to explore six wines from the Allesverloren range, experiencing a fascinating progression from vibrant and approachable styles to deeper, more complex expressions. The tasting offered a wonderful opportunity to discover the character of the Swartland across a diverse selection, including the much-loved Tinta Barocca and the estate’s renowned Cape Vintage Port.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

1 Wine stood out above the rest, earning a score of 4 and above:

Cape Vintage Port 2022

The Cape Vintage Port 2022 emerged as the clear favourite of the weekend, standing apart from the rest of the lineup with its particularly strong reception from our guests. Close behind were the Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Shiraz 2023 and Tinta Rosé 2026, which all performed strongly and rounded out the tasting’s top selections.

It was a wonderful showcase of Allesverloren’s Swartland heritage, with the tasting moving seamlessly from fresh and expressive styles through to the richer, more distinctive character of the reds and Port.

Here’s to discovering the character of South African wine, sharing good company, and finding new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.