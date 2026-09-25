ON THE GARDEN ROUTE | Get back to nature in idyllic coastal setting

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An unusual set-up of lounge-cum-dining room and reception with horseshoe-seating that encourages conversation

Plateau Country House in Nature’s Valley. (Mark Taylor)

An unusual set-up of lounge-cum-dining room and reception with horseshoe-seating that encourages conversation (Mark Taylor)

Guest are offered a picnic in the forest, a picnic on the lawn or even on the beach after a hike. All you need to do is pitch-up hungry (Mark Taylor)

Staff are always smiling and go out of their way to make a stay as memorable as possible (Mark Taylor)

It’s amazing, I have said this before and I say it again, when you live on the Garden Route there are what seem to be an endless choice of adventures and new places to find.

I have been blessed to really explore the greater Garden Route area and was so excited to find a new treasure in Nature’s Valley.

We all know about Plett and Tsitsikamma, but just as important is this amazing little sliver of our coastline with its pristine beaches and forests.

In future, I will be telling everyone I know not to just drive past, but to instead take the turn-off to Nature’s Valley directly off the N2, about 30km east of Plettenberg Bay.

Just a warning here, that even on this road you don’t miss the tolls which have set up a sneaky booth on this road.

Perched high above the secluded village of Nature’s Valley, is the Plateau Country House which occupies a tranquil estate wrapped in indigenous forest and fynbos.

It opened its doors in May this year. Best described as a boutique hotel, it has 12 luxury suites and all the bells and whistles one could hope for.

It almost has that smell of a brand-new car.

Andre and Leandra Bester are the husband-and-wife team running Plateau Country House and they go out of their way to welcome and interact with guests.

For me, the most endearing aspect, and the lingering memory I will have after a stay here at The Plateau, are all the people who work here.

They smile and they go out of their way to make a stay as memorable as possible.

Just one example of that going-the-extra mile are the special experiences the Plateau Country House delivers.

Guests are offered a picnic in the forest, a picnic on the lawn or even on the beach after a hike.

All you need to do is pitch-up hungry while you can choose to be served or to have your dream picnic area set up and then be left in privacy until you are ready to be fetched.

If this isn’t romantic and spoiling then what is.

In the revamp, all the rooms have been redone and renamed.

Choose from mountain views in suites called Tsitsikamma, Outeniqua, Fynbos, Cederberg or Karoo.

Then there are garden suites, the Namaqualand, Kalahari, Lowveld, Zululand or Waterberg.

Every room is elegant and thoughtfully designed, a generous size with a lounge area and a balcony with views or a garden leading off the verandah.

First impressions count so when you arrive to your welcome drink, the pièce de résistance as you walk into reception is the funky chandelier which was hung one piece, bulb, at a time.

It’s a mesmeric centrepiece, in an unusual set-up with a fireplace in the middle of a big common area that serves as reception, dining and even a bar area.

The horseshoe seating around the glowing fire and dining tables are tastefully set in this space.

It’s the kind of arrangement that encourages people to meet and chat which is how it should be.

We get to talk to a group of hikers who were having a treat here at Plateau Country House before setting off for a week’s walking along this magnificent coastline.

They had left their children with grandparents and this hike was a bucket-list activity for them.

The Wagyu burger hits the spot with all of us while my partner (and the hikers the next morning) raved about the eggs Benedict.

Special care and effort goes into food here with home-made bread arriving before a meal, an old-fashioned and warm gesture.

This area is famous for its hikes that people book a year in advance.

The Tsitsikamma Trail starts at Nature’s Valley Rest Camp and travels inland through the indigenous forests and mountains of the Tsitsikamma before ending near Storms River Village or Storms River Bridge.

The full route covers about 62km over six days.

The famous Otter Trail, which has been going since 1968, starts at the Storms River mouth and ends in Nature’s Valley and it takes five days and four nights covering some 42km.

For a good insight into Nature’s Valley, sit in front of the fire at Plateau Country House and page through a beautiful coffee-table book, Nature’s Valley History and conservation efforts by Hendri Coetzee.

The Nature’s Valley Trust (NVT) was established 25 years ago.

This area is part of the Bitou municipality, along with Plettenberg Bay, some 30km away.

To the west is the area of Crags and Kurland and to the east Storms River and Tsitsikamma.

Nature’s Valley is completely circled by the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park.

The actual village lies in a triangular sliver of land framed by the Groot River to the East, Indian Ocean to the east and Salt River to the west.

In the north is the steep escarpment which rises 200m, forming a majestic natural wall backed by the Tsitsikamma mountains.

The micro-climate traps moisture-laden air so often there are pockets of fog or mist drifting magically above the trees.

Owing to the near-pristine forest and endemic fynbos, fauna and flora flourishes here.

Go for a walk here and you can experience that real undisturbed forest feel where dominant old trees like the Outeniqua yellowwood reach for the sky while the canopy beneath is made of trees like black ironwood, stinkwood and white pear.

Watch your feet because at this ground level you will find herbs, shrubs, ferns and fungi native to this area. There are said to be 30 species of orchid here.

It’s not hard to imagine there are still leopards here, caracal and antelope including the Cape bushbuck, bush pigs living in this forest.

According to NVT, there are 200 marine fish species in these waters including dolphins and whale in season.

Birdlife SA says there are more than 200 species in the area including the Cape cormorant which nests at the Groot River mouth.

This area has to be on any self-respecting birder’s list because you can expect to see the Kingfisher family, large raptors and other species.

The history of the area is covered in depth in Coetzee’s book documenting the San hunter-gatherer people to Khoi who grew things and kept livestock.

Thomas Bain, the legendary 19th-century road engineer and master builder of SA’s mountain passes, built the road winding through Nature’s Valley.

The convicts who worked on it lived at what is now the site of the Nature’s Valley Rest Camp.

You are sure to hear the Barnardo name as this family established the area in 1884.

Telephone lines, a post office, and a restaurant called Blue Rocks Café was established in the 1930s.

The Nature’s Valley Trust was formed 25 years ago and can be admired for fiercely protecting nature in the area.

Most of the year it’s quiet in Nature’s Valley with a handful of permanent residents, but in holidays, visitors flock to the area to make use of the beautiful pristine beaches, the river and the forest.

The Plateau Country House is the perfect base from which to explore Nature’s Valley, but also the Plettenberg Bay and Storms River areas.

Just ask at reception and one of the people here will give you information on what to do.

There is a swimming pool with a heated jacuzzi section in the middle set in the rolling lawns.

Spa treatments can be organised.

There are hikes of differing length and difficulty through the forest, along the beach, to a waterfall.

Plateau Country House takes guests to the start of walks and fetches them and also offers guided walks.

There are cycle trails and bicycles for rent.

Hosts can organise kayaking on the Groot River lagoon.

Gliding through calm waterways surrounded by forested landscapes and abundant birdlife is an unforgettable experience.

Explore Natures Valley beach, walk, swim.

Plateau Country House is ideally situated for exploring the Plettenberg Bay Winelands, with several wine farms located just 10 to 15km away in The Crags.

You get to choose from Kay & Monty Vineyards, Newstead Lund Family Vineyards and Bramon Wine Estate.

Explore Plettenberg Bay just down the drag which is a coastal gem known for its beaches, marine life, and vibrant holiday atmosphere, activities and restaurants.

There’s an elephant sanctuary on the doorstep, there’s the amazing Birds of Eden, one of the world’s largest free-flight aviaries where birds of the world fly free and next to it there’s Monkeyland, well worth a visit especially for children.

Plett Puzzle Park is situated directly off the N2 at The Crags, about 10km east of Plettenberg Bay, heading towards Nature’s Valley and Tsitsikamma.

It features a life-sized 3D maze and a Forest Puzzle Walk, loads of fun.

Storms River is one of the Garden Route’s great adventure playgrounds.

Visitors can glide between giant yellowwoods on the Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour, hike through indigenous forest and along the rugged coastline, swim in natural pools or explore the spectacular Storms River Gorge by kayak and lilo.

At the Storms River mouth, a winding boardwalk leads through the forest to the famous suspension bridge spanning the river where it meets the Indian Ocean.

For the ultimate adrenaline rush, the nearby Bloukrans Bridge offers one of the world’s highest commercial bridge bungy jumps, from a bridge towering 216 metres above the river.

Plateau Country House provides expert guidance on booking local activities and excursions in and around the area. Stay more than one night, there’s enough to do here for days.