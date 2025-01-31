2025 edition of Deep Brew, Sundaze kicks off at Roof Garden Bar
Taking place on Sunday, February 2, the first in this annual series of epic house music events will featuring electrifying performances by Blanka Mazimela and Chronical Deep
Famed for combining the best beats with an unforgettable vibe, Deep Brew, Sundaze is set to return for its first event of 2025 on Sunday, February 2.
Since launching its weekend gatherings at the iconic Roof Garden Bar in 2015, Deep Brew, Sundaze has become a Sunday tradition in Gqeberha, attracting a cosmopolitan crowd from across the country. The event’s success year after year speaks to its appeal; it offers a high-energy and enjoyable way to spend the day with friends and fellow house music lovers.
That said, Deep Brew, Sundaze is more than just a music event — it’s a cultural gathering that highlights the evolution of South African nightlife. It focuses on progression, cultural diversity and the connection that music fosters among people.
The Roof Garden Bar, with its unique rooftop setting, remains the heart of Deep Brew, Sundaze, providing the ideal space for this community-driven celebration that combines good music, good company and a great atmosphere.
For the first Deep Brew, Sundaze event of the year, two of SA’s top house music producers — Blanka Mazimela and Chronical Deep — will take the stage to deliver an electrifying performance. The event starts at 12pm will and run until midnight, offering a full day of music, food and drinks with a panoramic view of the city.
Don't miss out, tickets are selling fast: book now via Quicket.
This article was sponsored by Roof Garden Bar.