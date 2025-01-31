2025 edition of Deep Brew, Sundaze kicks off at Roof Garden Bar

The Roof Garden Bar, with its unique rooftop setting, remains the heart of Deep Brew, Sundaze, providing the ideal space for this community-driven celebration that combines good music, good company and a great atmosphere.

For the first Deep Brew, Sundaze event of the year, two of SA’s top house music producers — Blanka Mazimela and Chronical Deep — will take the stage to deliver an electrifying performance. The event starts at 12pm will and run until midnight, offering a full day of music, food and drinks with a panoramic view of the city.

Don't miss out, tickets are selling fast: book now via Quicket.

This article was sponsored by Roof Garden Bar.