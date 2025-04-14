Splash Festival 2025 has something for everyone
Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier festival returns to Kings Beach from April 18 to 21 with an incredible line-up of entertainment for the whole family
Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier Splash Festival returns to Kings Beach over the Easter weekend with an incredible line-up of entertainment for the whole family. Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with live entertainment, incredible food, thrilling sports and family-friendly fun from Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21.
Offering a blend of international and local talent, interactive activities and a vibrant atmosphere, this annual celebration of music, food and culture has become a must-attend event on SA’s festival calendar. Proudly supported by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and SPAR Eastern Cape, 2025’s Splash Festival is gearing up to be the biggest and best yet.
A festival for everyone
Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, a sports enthusiast, or a family looking for a weekend of fun, the Splash Festival 2025 has something for everyone. Here’s what to expect:
Live music and entertainment across four stages
Feel the rhythm as festival headliner Sun-El Musician takes centre stage on Saturday night (April 19), followed by the legendary Mango Groove on Sunday evening (April 20).
They will be supported by a range of local musicians, dancers and entertainers across 40 performance slots, providing a platform for plenty of home-grown artists to shine on the big stage.
SPAR WE’RE FOR FLAVOURS Food Demonstration Tent
Watch culinary magic unfold as top chefs Pete Goffe-Woode and Justine Drake share their cooking secrets in live demonstrations.
The GALAXY BINGO Beach Arena
Get in on the action with five-a-side soccer and beach volleyball tournaments, ensuring non-stop excitement for sports lovers of all ages.
Family fun galore
From the exhilarating FUN4U Fun Fair to the much-loved SPAR Easter egg hunt, children (and parents) will be entertained throughout the festival.
Live comedy and more
Prepare for belly laughs with headline comedian Stuart Taylor, and explore vibrant craft markets and gourmet food trucks offering mouth-watering local and international delights.
Secret Sunrise Party
Kick-start your Saturday morning with a one-of-a-kind sunrise dance experience, setting the tone for an electrifying weekend.
Free entry for all!
The best part? Entry to the Splash Festival is absolutely free, making it the ultimate accessible event for families, friends and festivalgoers of all ages.
Mark your calendar
Don’t miss out on Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier festival: From April 18 to 21, Kings Beach will transform into a buzzing hub of entertainment, culture, and community spirit.
This article was sponsored by Splash Festival.