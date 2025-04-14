Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier Splash Festival returns to Kings Beach over the Easter weekend with an incredible line-up of entertainment for the whole family. Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with live entertainment, incredible food, thrilling sports and family-friendly fun from Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21.

Offering a blend of international and local talent, interactive activities and a vibrant atmosphere, this annual celebration of music, food and culture has become a must-attend event on SA’s festival calendar. Proudly supported by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and SPAR Eastern Cape, 2025’s Splash Festival is gearing up to be the biggest and best yet.

A festival for everyone

Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, a sports enthusiast, or a family looking for a weekend of fun, the Splash Festival 2025 has something for everyone. Here’s what to expect: