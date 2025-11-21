GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUSIC BINGO

A fundraiser music bingo evening will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.

This special night supports Supreme Modelling Academy’s special awards evening.

Inquiries: Llewellyn 083-498-2155

BOOK SALE

The Children’s Feeding Trust Bookshop will hold a R5 book sale at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday November 29, from 8.30am to 1pm.

There will be a wonderful selection of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books — perfect for Christmas presents.

Inquiries: Margie, 073-253-3746

MARKETS

Walmer Park Shopping Centre will host a Kids’ Entrepreneur Christmas Market, where young creatives will showcase their talent, ideas and handmade festive goodies.

The market will be held in the centre court on Saturday, from 9am to noon.

Bring the family, support these budding entrepreneurs, and enjoy a morning filled with festive cheer and creativity.

Inquiries: Anel, 065-927-5660

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market under the blue gum trees on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Expect live music, food trucks, a farmers market, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, decor, plants and flower stalls.

There will also be loads of children’ activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a leash. The market is wheelchair-friendly.

Entrance is free.

Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858

A Christmas Craft Market will be held at the Old Grey Sports Club hall from November 27-29.

The hall will be decked with a wonderful variety of traditional and trendy handcrafted Christmas gifts, decorations, home decor, nibbles and spoils.

The market boasts Christmas shopping while supporting local at Gqeberha’s oldest Christmas Market, which is now in its 30th year.

The market will be open from 9am to 7pm on Thursday, 8.30am to 7pm on the Friday, and from 8.30am to 5pm on the Sunday.

Entrance is free.

Inquiries: Sheila, sheila@thysse.co.za

UpMarket is a festival of fabulous foods and finds — offering artisans and small businesses an affordable outlet to bring their craft to the public.

This will be held at the Buffelsfontein Project in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072-454-5582

The city’s iconic Tramways Building is set to be transformed into a magical Garden of Secrets for 2025’s annual Marktfees gift fair to be held from November 27-30.

Visitors can expect an elegant and whimsical atmosphere filled with unique, handcrafted gifts, decor, delicious food and live music.

Opening times: Thursday November 27, from 4-8pm; Friday November 28, from 9am to 8pm; Saturday November 29 from 9am to 8pm; and Sunday November 30, from 8am to 1pm.

Entrance is R20 in aid of Cheshire Homes Cleary Park, and free for under 18s.

Please note this is a cashless event.

Inquiries: Henri, admin@marktfees.co.za

UNCLE JUMBO’S

The annual Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party will be held at 2 Heatherbank Road, Theescombe, from November 25 to December 7, from 5pm.

Join Noddy, his friends, and your favourite Disney characters in a variety of festive activities including dancing.

Enjoy delicious seasonal treats that will tantalise your taste buds.

Tickets are available at Computicket at R60 for adults and R70 for children.

CRAFT, HOBBIES AND TOY FAIR

The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will be held at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday November 29 from 8.30am to 1pm.

There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears, as well as collectible model car and Lego displays.

Tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat as well as some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces will be available for purchase.

Entrance is free.

Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383

CRAFT SALE

The Linton Grange Library will hold a craft sale on Thursday November 27, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.

Inquiries: Mrs Jacobs, 073-184-5163

ROCK THE BLOCK

Rock the Block street party will be held at Remo’s in Baakens Valley on Saturday November 29 from 1pm.

Take part in this fun-filled day for the whole family and enjoy live music, big screen rugby, street food, speciality bars, children’s entertainment and face painting.

Tickets are available on Quicket at R150 for adults, R100 for under 12s, and R250 for VIPs.

BONSAI SHOW

The Bonsai Society will host its annual show at the Fairview Sports Centre on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and on Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Experience the different layout of more than 150 unique Bonsai trees.

Demos will take place on Saturday at 11am and 2pm, and on Sunday at 10.30am and 1pm.

There are also fabulous prizes to be won.

Inquiries: Jenny, 083-999-1058

CAROLS OF HOPE

Mosaic Community Developments will host Carols of Hope at Running Waters in Kragga Kamma Road on Tuesday December 2 at 7pm (doors open at 5.30pm).

Relax and enjoy an evening filled with joy, music and celebration with Lesa-Maré and Gertjie from Luister FM to guide you through the evening.

Mosaic empowers orphaned and vulnerable children and their caretakers, ensuring they grow up in loving families with dignity, hope and opportunities.

Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift, which will be placed under the Christmas tree to be distributed to children in need.

Suitable gifts include toiletries, toys and stationery.

Tickets are available from Quicket at R50 per person or R1,000 for a corporate sponsored table that seats 10.

Inquiries: MosaicSA 084-811-2061