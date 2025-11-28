Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CHILDREN’S WORKSHOPS

Bay Wellness Solutions presents their “Stronger Me” workshops, designed for ages six to 11 who have been affected by bullying.

These two-week workshops, facilitated by qualified social worker Maddy Diesel, will be held at the Nexus Health Centre in Cape Road on December 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Participants will engage in interactive workshops exploring understanding and expressing feelings, and building self-esteem and confidence (December 8 and 10); and handling conflict, setting boundaries, moving forward and spreading kindness (December 15 and 17).

The cost is R600 per person for all sessions including material.

Maximum of 10 per group.

Bookings: 079-553-9463

TOY RUN

The 33rd annual Toy Run will start at the Kings Beach parking lot on Sunday with a mass ride leaving the beach at 10am.

Join the after-party at Elements in Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, where you will be treated to a live performance by SHARD.

Enjoy delicious food and a cash bar will be available (card only).

The cost for the after-party entry is R80 (cash only).

Bring a toy, bring your friends, and ride for a reason.

As an added bonus, the first 800 entrants receive the official 2025 Year Badge.

Inquiries: Ivan, 083-400-5869 or Boetie, 082-478-0474

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Feather Market Organ Society presents its annual Christmas charity concert at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets will be available at the door at R50 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R20 for children.

Proceeds go to the Love Story charity organisation.

The concert duration is about 75 minutes and will be jam-packed with pieces performed by talented singers and musicians.

There is safe parking in front of City Hall.

Inquiries: Prof Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595

RUN FOR TOYS

Achilles Athletics Association’s annual “Run for Toys” will be held at the Little Walmer Golf Club on Tuesday December 9 at 5.45pm.

The chosen charities include The Sanctuary, Animal Welfare and The Kids of Tomorrow NPO.

Participants and community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used items, including toys, non-perishable food items, toiletries, clothing and pet food as their entry fee.

Inquiries: Cindi, 082-891-5537

EVERYTHING FRENCH

Alliance Française of Port Elizabeth offers everything from unwinding, enjoying delightful conversation over coffee and pastries at their Blabla Cafe on Thursdays, to experiencing their French cinema, all held at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill.

All movies are screened in French with English subtitles, with snacks and refreshments available.

French Cinema is on the first Thursday of the month where recently released films are shown.

Classic Cinema is dedicated to traditional French films and cinema for children and families.

Inquiries: 063-499-4417 or www.afportelizabeth.com/events/

RESCUE DOG SHOW

Save-a-Pet will host their third rescue dog show and market at their shelter on Old Cape Road on Sunday, from 9.30am to 2pm.

Enter your adopted dog in this fun show at R50 per class. Great prizes to be won.

Shop at a variety of stalls, enjoy delicious food and watch the amazing pooches strut their stuff in the show ring.

Entry is R20 per person at the gate, while children under 10 enter for free.

Proceeds go towards feeding their shelter animals.

Inquiries: 078-417-7672 or manager@saveapet.co.za

MARKETS

St Paul’s Anglican Church will hold its Christmas fete in Parsons Hill on Saturday at 8.30am.

Enjoy a day of family fun with something for everyone.

Inquiries: 041-374-3124 or www.stpaulschurch.co.za

The SAAF Museum will hold a market day on Saturday, from 9am to 3pm.

Enjoy more than 40 stalls with delicious food, gifts, face painting, jumping castles and a flight simulator experience at R50 for 15 minutes.

There will also be lucky draws.

Donations are encouraged.

Inquiries: WhatsApp 079-600-6216

A craft sale will be held at the Linton Grange Library on Friday, from 9am to 1pm.

Inquiries: Mrs Jacobs 073-184-5163

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market under the Blue Gum trees on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

There will be live music, food trucks, farmers produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, decor, plants and flower stalls.

There will also be loads of children’s activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead. The market is also wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Londt Park Sports Club on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Browse through favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor and vintage items.

There will also be plenty of food and great coffee on sale.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday December 6, from 9.30am to 2pm.

Explore stores ranging from arts and crafts, holistic and esoteric goods, to artisanal deli products, clothing, jewellery, and gourmet food and treats.

There is a safe parking area and public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294

The Christmas in the Home gift and craft market will be held at the Fairview Sports Centre on Friday and Saturday December 5 and 6, from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday December 7, from 9am to 3pm.

Public entrance is R20 per person and free to under 12s.

Inquiries: Elsje, 082-873-7663

The Little Vintage Fayre will take place at Vintage PE at 2 St Philips Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday December 6 from 9am to 2pm. Entry is free.

Expect pre-loved and vintage jewellery, bric-a-brac and more.

Inquiries: Carmen, 071-815-3904 (shop hours only)

BOOK SALES

There will be book sales in aid of The Children’s Feeding Trust at the Walmer Library.

The R5 book sale on Saturday will take place on the lawn from 8.30am to 1pm.

The sale from Monday to Saturday, December 1 to 6, will take place from 10am to 1pm daily.

Almost all the books in the bookshop (Africana and Collectibles excluded) will also be sold at R5 each.

All the money raised goes to help vulnerable children.

Inquiries: Margie, 073-253-3746