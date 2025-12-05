GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FULL MOON WALK

Join Trail Trekkers Hiking Tribe on a sunset-full moonrise walk to the Cape Recife lighthouse on Friday at 6pm for 6.30pm.

Meet at Cape Recife lighthouse, off Marine Drive.

This is an easy walk (you decide the distance).

Bring your cooler boxes and camping chairs for a picnic after the walk at the lighthouse.

There will also be a lucky draw for wine and chocolates.

Inquiries: Whatsapp 081-360-5639

JINGLE JOG

Harvest Christian Church will host a Jingle Jog fun run at Norm-Hudlin Trails, off Kragga Kamma Road, on Sunday.

The 5km fun run starts at noon.

The cost is R25 for adults, R15 for pensioners and scholars, and free for children under four.

Dress code: Your best Christmas vibe.

Bring your picnic or grab a delicious lunch from The Chef Guy Food Truck.

In the spirit of giving, please donate of a packet of sweets or biscuits to bless the children from the Kleinskool community.

COLOURFUL MUSIC EXPERIENCE

Four Winds Music Club presents “Colourful”, a musical expression of songs that highlight a colour, whether in the title, in the lyrics, or as the artist’s name.

The event features artists Leandra Grobler, Monique van der Ham, Sounds Soulful, Roubert Potgieter, Ed Allen, Errol & Friends, Ross Hiscock and Luke Slabbert, and will be held at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Sunday at 1.30pm

Tickets are available via www.musickitchen.co.za and cost R100 for adults and R70 for pensioners and students.

BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, from 8am to noon.

SUNSHINE SYMPHONY

Enjoy an afternoon of carol singing and Christmas music by the Heydeburg Symphony Orchestra at Norm-Hudlin Trails on Saturday at 3pm.

The programme comprises Christmas carols and lovely arrangements of Christmas music.

Soloists James van der Merwe, Liska Hemingway, Abigail Ranwell and Karika le Roux will entertain you with a blend of classical and contemporary music.

Tickets are available from Quicket at R150 per person.

The Chef Guy Food Truck will provide their normal menu and optional charcuterie bowls. Orders to be placed with Duncan on 082-507-8154.

Coffee and snacks will also be available from the Cow Shed.

BOOT SALE

The La Roche Market will host a boot sale on the corner of Forest Hill and La Roche Drives (next to Astron Garage) on Sunday, as well as on December 14 and 21, from 8am to noon.

Inquiries: 061-454-5754

LITTLE VINTAGE FAYRE

Vintage PE will host their Little Vintage Fayre at 2A St Philips Street, Richmond Hill, from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

Shop pre-loved and vintage items, bric-a-brac and more.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: info@vintagepe.co.za

NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS

The Cathedral Church of St Mary the Virgin in Central presents Nine Lessons and Carols on Saturday at 4pm.

Enjoy the Nativity story through Bible readings and a festival of carols presented by a choir and brass quintet.

ARABIAN HORSE EXTRAVAGANZA

Al Badr Arabians will host a family market and an Arabian horse extravaganza at 69 Conradie Road, Theescombe, on Sunday December 14, from 9am to 5pm.

There will be zip lining, gel blasters, a jumping castle, kids best dressed competition, face painting, confectionary, food stalls and horse rides.

A special presentation of the finest Arabian horses in SA will feature at 3pm.

Inquiries: 073-246-5650

BARN DANCE

Cowboys and gals, get your boots on and enjoy an evening of boot scootin’ boogie while learning festive line dances.

The jingle boots barn dance, hosted by Cairo Moon Dance and Fitness Studio, will take place at the Jim Mcintyre Hall, Sappershoek, on Saturday December 13 at 5.30pm for 6pm.

Enjoy lawn games, food stalls, a cash bar and an evening of line dancing.

The cost is R120 per person, R200 per couple, and R80 for under 15s.

Bookings: Sulene, 083-658-2078

HOLIDAY MAYHEM

African Sky’s will host holiday mayhem, a fun-filled family day to kick off the festive season, on Saturday from noon to 4pm.

Bring your picnic blankets and swim gear, and let the kids enjoy exciting water play activities in an incredible inflatable zone.

Experience delicious treats from food trucks, browse unique goodies from local artisans, and spend the day relaxing under the African sky with friends and family.

Public venue entrance is free.

Inquiries: 071-125-0878

MARKETS

The Schoenies Village market will be held at 120 Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop, on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

This is a community market in the heart of Schoenmakerskop, where neighbours and friends come together to share good food, wine and entertainment, while browsing through a wide variety of stalls.

The Crossways Village Market is celebrating their fifth birthday on Sunday.

Experience a market under blue gum trees from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flowers.

There will be loads of kiddies activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead. The market is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858

The Windsong Bohemian Market will be held at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday, from 9.30am to 2pm.

This quirky bohemian market features food trucks, handcrafted goods from local artisans, crafters and artists, a farm pub and fun activities.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294

The Van Stadens River Farmers Association will host a farmers Christmas market and auction at Fitches Corner on Saturday, from 9am to 3pm.

The auction will include poultry and other goods.

Exhibitors, food stalls and fresh produce will be available.

Public entrance is free. The market is pet friendly.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651