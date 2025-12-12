GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOUNDWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Soundwaves Music Festival will be held at Ziggy’s Rock & Reggae Bar at Pine Lodge Resort on Sunday, from noon to 8pm.

The line-up includes Tone Ramblers, Simon Shaw Band, YLizardY, Candy Crush, Taylor Swift Tribute, Summer Set, Juniper Jazz Trio and The Survivals.

From rock to reggae, jazz to indie, and a little Swiftie magic in between, this is the festival you’ve been waiting for.

Tickets cost R100 per person.

Inquiries: 041-583-3789

MARKET, NATIVITY AND CAROLS

Oasis Family Church will host a Christmas market at their premises at 99 Welcome Avenue, Theescombe, on Friday at 5.30pm.

Then, enjoy carols by candlelight and a nativity play at the church on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Inquiries: 071-778-8195

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

Christmas carols by candlelight, hosted by Death by Coffee Roastery, will be held outside the roastery in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday December 16, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Bring a candle, your favourite mug or cup for a warm cup of hot chocolate (on the house), a plate of eats to share with the community, your best singing voice, a cushion, blanket, or chair for comfort, and a gift to be donated to various children’s homes, spreading the love of Christ to those in need.

Inquiries: Whatsapp 074-649-1810

MARKETS

- Word of Faith Christian Centre will host a Christmas night market at their premises on the corner of William Moffett Expressway and Lily Road on Sunday at 5pm.

There will be fun for the kiddies, thrift stores, a game centre, food stalls and enjoy the Bean Redeemed Coffee Shop.

- Craftopia will host a magical Christmas market at African Sky’s in Theescombe on Tuesday December 16, from 10am to 3pm.

Public entrance is free.

Join them for a fun-filled festive day as Father Christmas and The Grinch make a special appearance.

Stroll through beautifully decorated stalls, enjoy delicious bites from food trucks, grab a drink from the bar, and shop unique handmade crafts.

Don’t miss the live performance of Big Man and Bear.

- Elements of Nature will host a fundraiser marketing, celebrating Lake Farm Centre turning 65.

The market will be held at Elements, Plot 74, Farm 10 Wyndomayne Rd, Little Chelsea (turn off at Seaview when coming from the N2) on Saturday December 13 from 9am to 5pm.

Lake Farm Centre NPO is celebrating 65 years of care, community and hope. They provide a loving home for intellectually challenged adults.

This family day festival includes live music, Lake Farm baked goods, residents meet and greet, kiddies treasure hunt, and plenty of food and craft vendors.

- UpMarket is a festival of fabulous foods and finds.

This will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the markets, some incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

Small dogs on leashes are allowed.

Inquiries: Kurt, 072- 454-5582

- The Gorge artisan market will be held at Slipperfields at the foot of the Lady Slipper mountain on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy a stylish, festive celebration of local flavour, music, and craftsmanship.

Indulge in gourmet food, sip on craft drinks, and find exquisite handmade gifts — all in their beautiful indoor and outdoor setting.

- Norm-Hudlin Trails will host a country market at their premises off Kragga Kamma Road on Tuesday December 16 from 9am to 1pm.

A rock hunt will take place from 10am to noon at R20 per person, or R15 for scholars and pensioners over 60.

Enjoy artisanal craft stalls, fresh produce, food trucks and live music.

Real pine Christmas trees will also be on sale.

There will be free jumping castle and slip ’n slide for the kiddies, as well as face painting, sand art, candy floss, toys for sale and more.

There are loads of great prizes to be won.

CAROLS EVENING

Impact Community Theatre will host their annual Impact Carols Evening at the Savoy Theatre on Friday December 19 at 6.30pm for 7pm.

Experience a heart-warming, interactive night filled with classic carols.

The cost is R60 for adults, R40 for pensioners, students and children, or R180 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

Patrons can choose between traditional row seating or cabaret-style tables. Feel free to bring your picnic baskets.

The Savoy also offers a full service bar and coffee bar.

Impact asks patrons to share in the joy of Christmas by bringing a gift, toy, clothing item, school supplies or non-perishable items for Maranatha Children’s Home.

Inquiries: WhatsApp Rose, 072-906-1977