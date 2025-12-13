Metro FM Music Awards return to Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Metro FM Music Awards are officially heading back to Durban. After being staged in Mpumalanga for the past three years, the prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates and recognises excellence in the South African music industry, will once again be hosted in KwaZulu-Natal.

The announcement that Durban would host the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards was made during a media launch held at the five-star Oyster Box Hotel, where members of the media gathered alongside stakeholders from the eThekwini Municipality and the SABC to mark the awards’ return home.

The coastal city last hosted the awards in 2017.

The media launch was hosted by Metro FM Breakfast Show presenter DJ Sabby, alongside multi-talented actress and media personality Hope Mbhele.

Addressing the audience, councillor Thembo Ntuli, chairperson of the eThekwini municipality’s economic development and planning committee, shared his excitement about the announcement.

“Durban is proud to be once again the home of this iconic celebration of South African music and culture. This partnership positions Durban as a leading events destination, boosts tourism, creates jobs and enhances the city’s brand, both nationally and internationally,” he said.

Actress Sthandwa Nzuza also attended the launch at Oyster Box, Umhlanga (Suppli)

Durban mayor Cyril Xaba also welcomed the return of the awards, confirming that the city will host the event for the next three years.

“Durban is proud to host the Metro FM Music Awards for the next three years. This event highlights our city as a hub of creativity and culture, positioning us as an ideal tourism and events destination,” said Xaba.

SABC group executive for radio Nada Wotshela echoed the sentiments, expressing excitement about bringing the awards back to eThekwini.

DJ Sabby and actress Hope Mbhele on the podium during the launch (Supplied)

“We’re thrilled to bring the Metro FM Music Awards back to South Africa’s favourite playground, Durban, in 2026. We’re excited to celebrate South African music talent in eThekwini, a city known for its exceptional music and entertainment scene, as well as its rich cultural tapestry,” she said.

Meanwhile, entries for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards are officially open. Musicians and industry professionals are encouraged to submit their work via the Metro FM website. Eligible music must have been released between February 28 2025, and February 28 2026.