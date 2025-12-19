GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MARKETS

What’s Good in the Hood PE will host their last food and craft night market on Friday at 60 Willow Road, Fairview, from 5pm to 9pm.

Celebrate the year that was, browse the stalls one last time, and end things off surrounded by your favourite flavours, familiar faces and the community that makes this market feel like home.

From street food and sweet bakes to fresh favourites and sip-worthy treats — every stop brings something to crave.

Browse stalls filled with handmade treasures, grab those last spoils of the year, and soak up the laughter, music and the easy-going market energy.

Elements will host their Christmas markets at 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Friday from 5pm to 9pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Bring the family, shop local, enjoy delicious treats and soak up the Christmas spirit.

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at the Green, Holmeleigh Farm, on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm.

Explore stores ranging from arts and crafts, holistic, boho, hippie, whimsical, quirky and esoteric goods to artisanal deli products, clothing, jewellery, and gourmet food and treats.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294

Let’s Thrift Again will host a Christmas market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Browse through the many stalls including bric ‘n brac, arts and crafts, food, pre-loved clothing, vintage goods, plants, Christmas baked goods and Tupperware.

Inquiries: Debbie, 082-227-7073

Norm-Hudlin Trails off Kragga Kamma Road will host a country market on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Meet Santa and have a photo taken with him for free, courtesy of Cutepix Photography from 10am to noon.

Enjoy artisanal craft stalls, fresh produce, food trucks and live music. Real pine Christmas trees will be on sale.

There will be a free jumping castle and slip and slide for the kids, including face painting, sand art, candy floss, toys and more. There are also loads of great prizes to be won.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Boardwalk Mall will host Tarryn Light and friends for a special family Christmas carols evening in the Sun Park on Friday, from 6pm to 7pm.

Bring your camp chairs, your friends and family to share in the spirit of the festive season.

Entry is free, however, donations of pet food are encouraged to go to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL).

Join Word of Faith Christian Centre for a cozy, joy-filled evening celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Enjoy the glow of candlelight, the beauty of Christmas carols and the fellowship of a community united in hope and love.

This special night will be celebrated at the church, on the corner of Lily Street and William Moffett Expressway, on Sunday at 7pm.

Bring your own candle.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the Bean Redeemed Coffee Shop.

MYSTERY GHOST TOUR

SA’s well-loved, historical mystery ghost tours will run for two nights on Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

Join owner, host, para-psychologist, magician and theatrical entertainer, Mark Rose-Christie, as he combines history with entertainment, the science of the paranormal, the occasional cleverly timed eerie visual special effect, and a range of unexpected surprises.

The tour begins with the ghostly late manager of the South End Museum, winding its way through Gqeberha with a pub stop at the Maritime Club, and concluding at the South End Cemetery.

Tickets are available via the Mystery Ghost Productions website.

BOOT SALE

La Roche Market will host a boot sale on the corner of Forest Hill and La Roche Drive on Sunday from 8am to noon.

Inquiries: 061-454-5754

CHRISTMAS EXPO

The 11th Annual Port Elizabeth Christmas Expo, with all things bright and beautiful, will take place in the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Shop away for Christmas stocking fillers, tasty treats, funky food trucks, unique antiques and collectibles, thrift items, jewellery, craft stalls, ceramics, décor, kids items, Christmas crafts and entertainment.

Look out for the AACL’s stall selling a variety of treasures in aid of the animals.

A jolly Father Christmas will also be there from 10am to 1pm. Parents are invited to let their little ones pose with Santa and take photographs for a donation to the AACL.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or christmasexpope@gmail.com

WILDLIFE FAMILY DAY

Animals in Wonderland will host a wildlife family day at Plot 20, Hunter Road, Crockarts Hope, on Sunday December 28 from noon to 3pm.

Bring a picnic basket and fill your day with a wild adventure full of fun, learning and unforgettable animal encounters.

The cost is R200 per adult, R100 per child, and R50 for pensioners.

Bookings essential: WhatsApp Jeru, 074-824-3962

