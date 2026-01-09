GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUSIC! MOVIES! MAGIC!

Impact Community Theatre presents Music! Movies! Magic!, a show that brings to life some of your favourite family movies, from the classics to the latest hits, with more than 30 delightful songs and medleys.

The show, co-directed by Rose Cowpar and Leandi Fontini, will be held at the Savoy Theatre, corner of Diaz Road and Collett Street, Adcockvale on Saturday January 10 at 1pm and 5pm, and on Sunday January 11 at 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets can be purchased on Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay. Online tickets will close two hours prior to the start of the show.

KIDZ UP MARKET

Kidz UP Market is a market designed to give children a real and safe introduction to entrepreneurship.

The market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project Centre, Buffelsfontein Road on Sunday January 11 from 9am to 1pm.

Come and support local children as they sell their own creations, treats, crafts and ideas while learning confidence, money skills and customer interaction in a real market environment.

Bring the family, support the stalls and encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs.

NIGHT MARKET

What’s Good in the Hood will host a food and craft night market at 60 Willow Road, Fairview on Friday (January 9) from 5pm to 9pm.

Fill your evening with live music, karaoke, good-time bar vibes, games and fun with GoBig Sports Arena.

The venue is wheelchair accessible. Safe parking.

Public entry is free.

Pets are welcome on leashes.

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history.

Visit the SAAF Museum Port Elizabeth situated in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, Sundays from 10am to 4pm, and closed on public holiday.

Entry is free, but donations are welcome (debit/credit cards or cash).

Inquiries: Morné 079-600-6216

OUTDOOR MARKET

Elements of Nature’s new year outdoor market will be held at Plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea (take the Seaview turn-off from the N2), on Sunday January 11 from 10am to 5pm.

The market is family and pet friendly, with kiddies activities, fun for all ages, local vendors and tasty food.

Day Jol will take place from noon to 5pm with music by DJ PJ.

Public entry is free.

LAND ROVER DISPLAY

The EP Veteran Car Club will host a display of Land Rovers to be held at the car club off Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, on Friday January 16 at 5pm.

Public entry and display is free.

There will be a licensed bar and burgers will be on sale.

Weather dependent.

Inquiries: Riaan 084-513-0939

The Herald