GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

NIGHT MARKET

Westering community night market will be held at 1 Diggery Drive today Friday January 16 from 5pm to 9pm.

Browse through a variety of stalls including clothing, books, food, sweets and treats, antiques, art, jewellery, home décor and crafts.

There will be game to take part in and loads of fun for the kiddies.

Inquiries: 060-506-7587

OPEN DAY

Alliance Francaise of Port Elizabeth will hold an open day at their premises 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill on Saturday January 17 from 10am to 3pm.

Enjoy an inspiring day of language and culture with free demo classes, Blabla Café conversations, and other exciting activities that celebrate learning and community.

The program includes language demo classes in French, Portuguese, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, mini pétanque tournament and an animated movie screening.

THRIFT MARKET

From London to Lorraine, a preloved clothing market, will be held at Savages Conservatory, 70 Park Drive on Saturday January 17 from 9am to 3pm and on Sunday January 18 from 9am to 1pm.

Browse through the many stalls stocked with great thrift treasures, Savages serving great food and great sustainable fashion.

For future thrift market vendor spots contact Georgie, 072-868-0764

CRAFT SWAP

Join Lara Craft at St Peter’s Rainbow Village for a craft swap to be held at the village, 6 Gardner Circle, South End on Saturday January 24 from 10am to noon.

Bring your previously loved craft supplies and barter for something new.

What to bring: left over materials, tools, materials for upcycling, refreshments.

Got nothing to barter? Bring cash.

RSVP: Lara 067-181-5835

THE UP MARKET

Visit the UP Market, a festival of fabulous foods and finds – a craft, food and small business market that offer artisans and small businesses an affordable outlet to bring their craft to the public.

The market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project, Buffelsfontein Road, Mount Pleasant on Sunday January 18 from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy the market’s incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

BEGINNERS’ BRIDGE

An introduction to bridge course will be at the Port Elizabeth Contract Bridge club in Albany Road on Wednesday January 28 from 2pm to 4.45pm.

This six-week course is ideal for beginners wanting to learn to play bridge and those who need a refresher course.

The cost is R480 which includes a useful book as well as tea or coffee at each session.

To register contact Alison Puggia on 083-449-8248 or email thepuggias@yahoo.com

BRIDAL EXPO

The annual Running Waters Woolworths Bridal Expo will take place at Running Waters off Kragga Kamma Road, Theescombe on Saturday January 31 from 9am to 3pm and on Sunday February 1 from 9am to 2pm.

This two-day event brings together top wedding exhibitors, exclusive VIP makeup masterclasses, a dedicated groom’s lounge, and everything you need to plan your perfect day under one roof.

Tickets are available on Quicket and at the door from R80 per person.

Event details: www.facebook.com/share/15vaLwunpk

