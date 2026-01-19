Bay musician takes his craft back to the high seas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With a guitar slung over his shoulder and nearly three decades of music behind him, Nelson Mandela Bay musician Jon Muller is once again trading familiar Eastern Cape stages for the open ocean.

He is preparing to take his sound to international audiences aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel.

Muller, a guitarist and singer, departed for Miami at the weekend where he will join the Norwegian Jewel on Monday for five months.

His musical journey is rooted in a lifelong passion for performance nurtured at home.

Over the years, he has built a strong reputation in the Eastern Cape, performing as a solo artist and as front man for popular local bands.

He is also the founder of Bounce Promotions, an initiative that supports fellow performers and local businesses.

“My musical journey began nearly 30 years ago, inspired by a deep love for performing that was nurtured by my parents,” Muller said.

“I’ve established myself as a singer and guitarist in the Eastern Cape, performing at numerous venues and events, both as a solo artist and as the front man for bands such as Stealing Off the Washing Line and the Smoking Toads.

“Founding Bounce Promotions allowed me to support and promote local performers and businesses.

“At its core, it has always been about the music and the sense of community around it.”

This will be his second contract with Norwegian Cruise Line, after previously working on board the Norwegian Dawn in 2019.

He secured the opportunity by applying through various agencies and submitting a comprehensive profile highlighting his extensive musical range.

“I applied directly to agencies and sent through a detailed profile that included photos, video links, and my full repertoire of over 700 songs.

“It paid off, and I will be embarking in Miami on the Norwegian Jewel on January 19 for a five-month contract,” Muller said.

As a principal musician, which will be his official title while on the ship, Muller will perform up to four hours a day across multiple venues on the ship.

He will be delivering acoustic sets, tribute shows and decade-spanning performances.

While being on stage presents little challenge for him, life at sea comes with personal sacrifices.

“The real challenge is the personal sacrifice. I’ll miss my fiancé Tracy, my cats, and the comforts of a normal, everyday life.

“Living in close quarters for months can lead to cabin fever, and even simple things, like driving my own car, become luxuries,” he said.

Muller believes the experience will sharpen his discipline and artistry, particularly his tribute shows, which he hopes to bring back home.

He will be sharing updates from his journey on his Facebook page @jonomuso and via videos on his YouTube channel @jonomuso2848.