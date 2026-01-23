GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

U3A PE

The U3A PE meeting will be held at the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre, entrance in Conyngham Road, on Tuesday January 27 at 9.45am.

The guest speaker is Clive Horlock, whose talk on the Bushmen is titled “Are Your Eyes Nicely Open?”.

Join after the meeting for tea/coffee and the best carrot cake at Conyngham Coffee Shop, for your own pocket.

Inquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967 or visit www.u3ape.co.za

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP will host a fundraiser music trivia night on Saturday at 7pm.

Bring your team, put your music knowledge to the test while supporting Chloe, Ava, Hayden and Tiana who will be representing EP Indoor Netball.

The cost is R100 per person for a table of six to eight.

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, cash bar and a limited menu.

Bookings: Charlene, 082-503-1101

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market under the Blue Gum trees on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flowers stalls.

There will be loads of children’s activities including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead.

The market is wheelchair friendly.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Lana Sim, 083-572-1858

FAMILY FUN DAY

Animals in Wonderland will host a family fun day at their sanctuary in Crockarts Hope on Sunday, from noon to 3pm.

Bring a picnic basket and fill your day with a wildlife adventure full of fun, learning and unforgettable animal encounters.

Be awed by the reptile show at 1pm and the raptor show at 2pm.

The cost is R200 per adult, R100 per child, and R50 for pensioners.

Inquiries: Jeru, 074-824-3962

MERCEDES-BENZ W123 DISPLAY

The Eastern Province Veteran Car Club will host a display of the Mercedes-Benz W123 at the car club off Conyngham Road on Friday January 30 at 5pm.

There will be a licensed bar and meals for sale.

Public entry and display is free. Weather dependent.

Inquiries: Riaan 084-513-0939

ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP

Safety in Expression’s anxiety support group will meet at Caritas in Newton Park on Thursday January 29 at 6.30pm.

RSVP: 081-838-5387

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items, visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Shop favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.

There will also be plenty of food and great coffee on sale.

This is a lovely outing for the whole family.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or email theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

THRIFT MARKET

The From London to Lorraine preloved clothing market will be held at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer on Saturday from 9am to 11am.

Choose classy, quality clothing at below classy prices.

It’s going to be fabulous for the Isithatha Theatre as there will be a stall for fundraising purposes.

Wonderful clothes have been donated but if you have any clothes that you would still like to donate, please WhatsApp Sharon on 082-774-9083 to arrange collection or drop-off times.

