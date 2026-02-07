GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FARMERS’ MARKET AND AUCTION

The Van Stadens River Farmers’ Association will host a farmers’ market and auction at Fitches Corner on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

The auction will include poultry and other goods. Exhibitors, food stalls and fresh produce will be available.

Public entrance is free. The market is pet friendly.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651

MUSIC TRIVIA

EddieMacs@VP will host a fundraiser music trivia night on Saturday at 6pm.

Get your team together and put your music knowledge to the test while supporting the Indoor Cricket Academy.

The cost is R100 per person (tables of six to eight).

Enjoy prizes, lucky draws, a cash bar and a limited menu on the night.

Bookings: Riaan, 061-497-6290

SUPERHERO DRESS-UP PARTY

Elements will host a Superhero dress-up party at their venue at plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from noon to 3pm.

Childres can enjoy free entry to the Kidz Zone.

All ages are welcome.

The local Elements of Nature market will run on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm both days.

Enjoy this market with its good vibe, great drinks, good food, local crafts, music, plants and children’s area.

Dogs are allowed at the outside areas only and must be kept on a leash.

Public entrance is free.

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday and again on Sunday February 15, from 7am to 12.30pm both days.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

WINDSONG BOHEMIAN MARKET

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm.

Explore stores ranging from arts and crafts, holistic and esoteric goods to artisanal deli products, clothing, jewellery, and gourmet food and treats.

There is a safe parking area and public entrance is free.

Regret no dogs are allowed due to the farm dogs.

Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294

GORGE ARTISANS MARKET

The Gorge Artisans Market, where style, taste and community meet, will be held at Slipperfields wedding venue on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

This market is perfect for luxury gifting, home décor and gourmet pantry shopping.

DIABETES MEETINGS

The Malabar Wellness group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday February 10 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is physiotherapist Jayshree Makan, who will talk on “Managing diabetes through movement — a physiotherapist pathway".

Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457 4576

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall in Springdale on Tuesday February 10 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is Springwell Wellness group’s co-ordinator Clive Burke, who will talk on “A healthy, happy new year”.

Inquiries: Clive, 083-500-9394

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Diabetes Wellness Group will meet at the Caritas Service Centre in Newton Park on Wednesday, February 11, at 7.15pm for 7.30pm.

The guest speaker is registered counsellor Angelo du Plessis, who will talk on “Positive attitude to cope with daily challenges”.

Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810

The S’khona branch will meet in the Pieter Rademeyer Community Hall in Algoa Park this Saturday at 2pm.

The guest speaker is Fezeka Tsotsobe, who will talk on Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

Inquiries: Sr Pamela Molefe, 082-579-9059