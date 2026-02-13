GIG GUIDE FOR NELSON MANDELA BAY

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

THE UP MARKET

Up Market, a festival of fabulous foods and finds, offers artisans and small businesses an affordable outlet to bring their craft to the public.

The Up Market will be held at Buffelsfontein Project in Buffelsfontein Road on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Enjoy the market’s incredible energy, delicious food trucks, local crafts, fashion, family fun and live entertainment.

Enquiries: Kurt, 072-454-5582

BONSAI MEETING

The Bonsai club will host a hands-on workshop in the Newton Park Methodist Church on Saturday at 11am.

Guest speaker Greg Blandford will give a demo on junipers.

Bring your problem trees for help from the club’s senior growers.

Non-members are welcome to attend for a donation of R30, which includes refreshments.

Enquiries: Jenny, 083-999-1058

SAAF MUSEUM

Step into a world of aviation history by visiting the SA Air Force Museum in Forest Hill Drive.

Opening times are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, Sundays from 10am to 4pm, and closed on public holidays.

Entance is free, but donations are welcome.

Enquiries: Morné, 079-600-6216

VALENTINE’S NIGHT MARKET

The Westering community will host a Valentine’s night market at 1 Diggery Drive on Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Find your ideal snack or gift, browse through a variety of stalls, including clothing, jewellery, perfume, plants and much more.

Kiddies can enjoy fun and games.

Enquiries: 060-506-7587

MUSIC CONCERT

The Music Society of Port Elizabeth will host a concert in the Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium on Wednesday February 18 at 7pm.

Pianist Christian-Peter Hiemstra, 16, will perform works by Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann and Liszt.

Tickets for non-members will be available at the door at R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students and R40 for scholars. A bank card facility will be available.

Enquiries: Theresa, theresa.cunliffe@mandela.ac.za or Erika, 082-308-4494

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on Sunday from 7am to 12.30pm.

Enquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

ELEMENTS INDOOR MARKET

Elements of Nature will host an indoor market at Plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Public entrance is free.

Shop for crafts, toys, gifts and delicious eats from local small businesses.

MOUNTAIN CLUB SOCIAL

The Mountain Club of SA, Eastern Province branch, will host a club social at the Walmer Scout Hall on Thursday February 19 at 7pm.

Guest speaker and former mountain bike club member Jeannette McGill will talk on her experience summiting Everest last year.

Entrance is free.

Enquiries: Gaye, 084-915-9139.

MUSIC TRIVIA

A music trivia night will be held in support of Amber and David, both talented barrel racing competitors raising funds to chase their rodeo dreams on tour in South Dakota.

Bring your team and test your music knowledge at EddieMacs@VP in South End on Friday February 20 at 6pm.

The cost is R100 per person for a table of six to eight.

Bookings are essential via Nohlene, 082-693-1799 or Heidi, 082-873-7649

CLASSIC 1940s DISPLAY

The Eastern Province Veteran Car Club will host a display of 1940 classics at the car club off Conyngham Road, Parsons Hill, on Friday February 20 at 5pm.

All makes and brands of cars, bakkies, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.

The event is weather dependent.

Enquiries: Riaan, 084-513-0939

VISUAL ART EXHIBITION

The department of visual arts in the faculty of humanities will host the MAVA Group Exhibition, showcasing the creative work of Danica Ridgway, Beatrice van Wyk, Kylie van der Merwe, Sarah van Rooyen and Raquel Adriaan, recent candidates from the Master of Arts in Visual Arts programme.

The exhibition will be held at the Bird Street Gallery in Central and runs from February 19 to March 27, from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Enquiries: gallery@mandela.ac.za or visualarts.mandela.ac.za