GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

U3A MEETING

The next U3A PE meeting takes place on Tuesday February 24 at 9.45am at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road).

The guest speaker is Tom Horn, the EC Regional Brigade president and national director of ceremonies for the Order of St John in SA.

His talk is on “The Order of St John, then and now”.

After the meeting, enjoy tea or coffee and the best carrot cake at Conyngham Coffee Shop, for your own pocket.

Enquiries: Lynda, 082-421-3967, or visit the website at www.u3ape.co.za

RE-SECONDS MARKET

Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Sunday February 22 from 9am to 2pm.

Shop for favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.

There will also be food and coffee on sale.

This is a lovely outing for the whole family. Public entrance is free.

Enquiries: 083-588-5823 or email theresecondsmarket@gmail.com

REGATTA

The Redhouse Yacht Club will host the Gypsy Africa regatta at the Yacht Club, Towpath Redhouse, on Saturday February 21 from 11am to 3pm and Sunday February 22 from 10am to 1pm, wind dependent.

Enjoy the colourful sails of the yachts.

Enquiries: Pam, 041-373 2345

CROSSWAYS VILLAGE MARKET

Enjoy the Crossways Village Market under blue gum trees to be held at Crossways. Take the N2 Thornhill off ramp, Castle Ridge Drive, Thornhill, on Sunday February 22 from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, farmers’ produce, gin and craft beer, homemade delicacies, arts and crafts, toys, fashion, décor, plants and flowers stalls.

There are loads of kiddies’ activities, including pony rides, face painting and train rides.

Bring your best friend on a lead.

The market is wheelchair friendly. Public entrance is free.

As Crossways Farm Village is a working dairy farm, precautions are being taken on account of foot and mouth disease that has been reported in the Kouga area. Your full cooperation is needed in order to avoid any biosecurity risk. See details on their Facebook page.

PE VINYL FAIR

The Music Kitchen will host PE Vinyl Fair at 69 Mangold Street, Newton Park, on Saturday February 28 from 10am to 2pm.

Public entrance is free.

Enquiries: 066-212-5549

THRIFT MARKET

From London to Lorraine, the pre-loved clothing market will host a thrift market at 1 Bridge Street, South End, on Sunday February 22 from 10am to 2pm.

Public entrance is free.

MUSIC TRIVIA FUNDRAISERS

Bring your team and test your music knowledge at EddieMacs@VP in South End on Friday February 20 and Saturday February 21 at 6pm.

The cost is R100 per person for a table of six to eight.

Friday’s fundraiser is to support Amber and David, both talented barrel racing competitors raising funds to chase their rodeo dreams on tour in South Dakota. Bookings: Nohlene, 082-693-1799 or Heidi, 082-873-7649.

Saturday’s fundraiser is in support of netball. Bookings: Samantha, 083-873-3118.

